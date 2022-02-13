Odisha: DM and SP visit JSW site Dhinkia village, appeal to residents maintain peace

Report by Kanhu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The trouble-torn Dhinkia village which had witnessed a faceoff between Cops and villagers one month ago is fast returning normalcy.

In a significant development, Jagatsinghpur collector Parual Patwari and Superintendent of police Akheleshvar Singh accompanied by senior cops and civil officials were visited Dhinkia village on Sunday.

Sources informed that following the request of local residents both district administration heads was visited Dhinkia village and held discussions with residents and appealed to villagers to maintain law and order, brotherhood and peace in their region.

While collector Patwari noted a few grievances raised at the meeting but she declined to give any solution causing the ongoing Panchayat elections code and conduct at force, moreover assured villagers to take needful after the rural polls put to an end on February 28. .

The report said that a group of Dhinkia gentlemen had held a meeting with the collector two days ago at collector office here and requested her to visit Dhinkia village, responding to the request collector and SP visited Dhinkia village on Sunday.

Hundreds of Dhinkia residents accompanying women, children, and gentlemen Nirvaya Samantray, Askhya Das, Nityananda Swain, Pradeep Satapathy, Prasanta Mallick, Chagala Bardhan, Nivas Das greeted Collector and SP at Dhinkia Panchayat office.

After spending a few times with villagers at Panchayat office collector visited Phulakhai temple on the village outskirt and primary health center. Speaking to villagers Collector said the administration will come to your doorstep acting on their grievances and complaints but you people trust the administration, no harm, and injustice would be done to them, forget the past incident and uphold peace at the village, collector assured.

Related