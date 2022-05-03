Thank you to all Indians living in Denmark & working in Denmark, making a real positive contribution to Danish society, says Danish PM Mette Frederiksen

New Delhi :PM Narendra Modi and Danish PM Mette Frederiksen had an interaction with the Indian community, in Copenhagen today.

Addressing the event, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen, said that I think together today we show how strong ties we have-of friendship, of families. All this is not least because of all of you. Thank you to all Indians living in Denmark & working in Denmark, making a real positive contribution to Danish society. Thank you all of you!

Besides, It’s a great pleasure to be here today with you. I am very honoured that we are able to welcome you, my friend, Prime Minister Modi to Denmark. Once again, welcome! I am also very happy that we are with all of you this afternoon, added Danish PM Mette Frederiksen.