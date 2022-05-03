Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) chairs roundtable of German Small and Medium Enterprises in Berlin

New Delhi :Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Shri Anurag Jain chaired a round table of German Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Berlin today and shared his thoughts on sustainable growth, startups, digitalization and green technology. Shri Jain is a part of the official delegation accompanying Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi on his tour to Germany.

German SMEs shared their future plans for investment in India. The Secretary reaffirmed Government of India’s firm commitment towards improving ease of doing business in India. Shri Jain also met Mr Markus Jerger, Chairman, BVMW(German Association for Small and Medium Enterprises) and discussed opportunities for greater investment and cooperation in the MSME sector between India and Germany in the fields of Food processing, Textiles, Manufacturing, AI, Technology, Hydrogen and Green Energy, Sustainability, Digitalization among others.