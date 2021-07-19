Tertiary value addition centres being set up in tribal areas of Jagdalpur and Raigad under TRIFOOD

New Delhi : Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta in a reply in Lok Sabha today said that Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has its own E-commerce portal www.tribesindia.com to market tribal products. It is also present on all major e-commerce portals like Amazon, Snapdeal, Flipkart, Paytm, and Gem. TRIFOOD Scheme is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Food Processing Industry, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and TRIFED. Under this scheme, tertiary value addition centres are being set up by TRIFED at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh and Raigad in Maharashtra at a cost of approximately Rs.11 crore.

