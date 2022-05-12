Telecommunication Engineering Centre organizes International Webinar on “CYBERSECURITY for M2M/IoT”

New Delhi :A webinar on CYBERSECURITY for M2M/IoT was organised by Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), the technical arm of Department of Telecommunications (DoT) along with Delegation of the European Union to India including Project InDiCo and SESEI, on 12th May 2022. It was inaugurated by Sh. Nizamul Haq, Member (Services) Digital Communication Commission (DCC), Government of India along with Mr. Tonnie De Koster, Advisor, DG-CONNECT, European Commission, Sh. R.R. Mittar, Sr. DDG and Head, TEC and Sh. Sushil Kumar, DDG(IoT), TEC.

Presentations were made by experts from India and Europe. Eminent speakers from the European Commission (EC), the UK Department for Digital Culture Media and Sport (DCMS), the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), ETSI, TSDSI, the India Future Foundation, Idemia, DEKRA and the Global Certification Forum (GCF) shared their knowledge on IoT Security – Policy Prospective, Legislation & Standards and M2M/IoT Testing & Certification – Global, Regional & Local Framework. The webinar was organized in two technical sessions chaired by DDG(IoT) and DDG (MTCTE), TEC. Some of the topics were related to the technical report Code of Practice for consumer IoT security released by TEC, which provides baseline requirements consistent with the recommendations from ETSI EN 303 645. Standards-based approach will allow sustainable solutions to be developed, with the aim to prevent any form of unauthorised and malafide access to smart devices and the network. This webinar is in line with the Government of India’s initiatives for the establishment of cyber security infrastructure and to safeguard and secure consumer devices, utilities, and industrial equipment. This webinar was attended by around 150 participants across the globe.