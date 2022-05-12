Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production and Use-Based Index for the Month of March, 2022 (Base 2011-12=100)

New Delhi :The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.

2. For the month of March 2022, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 148.3. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of March 2022 stand at 144.6, 144.6 and 191.0 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.

3. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 153.3 for Primary Goods, 110.0 for Capital Goods, 154.8 for Intermediate Goods and 170.5 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of March 2022. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 128.8 and 149.3 respectively for the month March 2022.

4. Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of March 2022 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.

5. Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of March 2022, the indices for February 2022 have undergone the first revision and those for December 2021 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for March 2022, the first revision for February 2022 and the final revision for December 2021 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 90 percent, 91 percent and 94 percent respectively.

6. Release of the Index for April 2022 will be on Friday, 10th June 2022.

Note: –

STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – SECTORAL

(Base: 2011-12=100)

Month

Mining

Manufacturing

Electricity

General

(14.372472)

(77.63321)

(7.994318)

(100)

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

Apr

78.8

107.6

42.1

124.6

125.6

174.0

54.0

126.1

May

87.6

108.3

84.4

111.5

150.6

161.9

90.2

115.1

Jun

85.7

105.5

107.1

121.2

156.2

169.1

107.9

122.8

Jul

87.5

104.6

118.5

131.0

166.3

184.7

117.9

131.5

Aug

84.0

103.6

118.7

131.9

162.7

188.7

117.2

132.4

Sep

87.6

95.1

126.5

131.9

166.4

167.9

124.1

129.5

Oct

98.5

109.8

132.0

136.4

162.2

167.3

129.6

135.0

Nov

106.6

111.8

128.5

128.9

144.8

147.9

126.7

128.0

Dec

117.3

120.4

139.0

139.8

158.0

162.5

137.4

138.8

Jan

121.3

124.7

136.6

138.4

164.2

165.6

136.6

138.6

Feb

117.9

123.2

129.7

130.4

153.9

160.8

129.9

131.8

Mar*

139.0

144.6

143.3

144.6

180.0

191.0

145.6

148.3

Average

Apr-Mar

101.0

113.3

117.2

130.9

157.6

170.1

118.1

131.5

Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#

Mar*

6.1

4.0

28.4

0.9

22.5

6.1

24.2

1.9

Apr-Mar

-7.8

12.2

-9.6

11.7

-0.5

7.9

-8.4

11.3

* Figures for March 2022 are Quick Estimates.

Note: Indices for the months of Dec’21 and Feb’22 incorporate updated production data.

#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

STATEMENT II: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)

(Base: 2011-12=100)

Industry

code

Description

Weight

Index

Cumulative Index

Percentage growth #

Mar’21

Mar’22*

Apr-Mar*

Mar’22*

Apr-Mar*

2020-21

2021-22

2021-22

10

Manufacture of food products

5.3025

138.3

149.9

120.4

127.4

8.4

5.8

11

Manufacture of beverages

1.0354

110.7

114.3

78.9

88.0

3.3

11.5

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

0.7985

114.0

96.3

81.8

88.2

-15.5

7.8

13

Manufacture of textiles

3.2913

119.6

118.7

91.1

118.0

-0.8

29.5

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

1.3225

143.8

197.5

108.4

139.2

37.3

28.4

15

Manufacture of leather and related products

0.5021

123.4

108.8

100.6

101.3

-11.8

0.7

16

Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials

0.1930

124.3

119.0

91.5

105.4

-4.3

15.2

17

Manufacture of paper and paper products

0.8724

89.7

83.9

69.6

81.7

-6.5

17.4

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

0.6798

75.8

85.6

65.3

72.9

12.9

11.6

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

11.7749

130.9

139.2

111.2

121.1

6.3

8.9

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

7.8730

127.9

121.0

116.0

120.7

-5.4

4.1

21

Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products

4.9810

230.7

201.1

218.7

221.6

-12.8

1.3

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastics products

2.4222

114.8

107.8

96.3

103.9

-6.1

7.9

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

4.0853

140.3

154.0

105.7

127.0

9.8

20.2

24

Manufacture of basic metals

12.8043

184.7

198.2

149.8

177.3

7.3

18.4

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

2.6549

102.0

96.6

78.2

86.6

-5.3

10.7

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

1.5704

206.2

186.2

132.0

146.7

-9.7

11.1

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

2.9983

110.1

93.3

92.3

104.0

-15.3

12.7

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

4.7653

130.5

125.7

92.5

102.5

-3.7

10.8

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

4.8573

114.9

114.4

81.1

95.8

-0.4

18.1

30

Manufacture of other transport equipment

1.7763

145.3

128.2

112.0

114.1

-11.8

1.9

31

Manufacture of furniture

0.1311

171.3

193.5

142.2

171.7

13.0

20.7

32

Other manufacturing

0.9415

93.5

125.4

62.9

93.7

34.1

49.0

05

Mining

14.3725

139.0

144.6

101.0

113.3

4.0

12.2

10-32

Manufacturing

77.6332

143.3

144.6

117.2

130.9

0.9

11.7

35

Electricity

7.9943

180.0

191.0

157.6

170.1

6.1

7.9

General Index

100.00

145.6

148.3

118.1

131.5

1.9

11.3

* Figures for March 2022 are Quick Estimates.

#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – USE-BASED

(Base :2011-12=100)

Primary goods

Capital goods

Intermediate goods

Infrastructure/ Construction goods

Consumer durables

Consumer non-durables

Month

(34.048612)

(8.223043)

(17.221487)

(12.338363)

(12.839296)

(15.329199)

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

2020-21

2021-22

Apr

92.4

126.5

7.0

79.0

44.6

139.6

20.3

144.0

5.5

103.3

72.7

140.0

May

106.0

122.8

35.4

61.9

83.7

129.1

88.4

129.5

39.7

71.6

135.3

135.6

Jun

109.3

122.4

63.8

81.2

108.2

132.7

114.9

137.9

78.2

100.1

147.5

141.8

Jul

114.3

128.5

70.9

92.4

125.4

143.7

128.6

144.4

99.4

118.7

149.3

145.9

Aug

108.8

127.2

75.9

91.1

129.4

144.7

130.7

148.3

109.5

121.6

140.0

148.3

Sep

112.1

117.3

90.3

93.3

133.6

142.9

132.7

145.0

129.0

131.0

147.4

147.3

Oct

117.9

128.5

91.3

89.8

140.7

147.2

144.1

153.6

133.8

129.5

148.7

149.7

Nov

122.2

126.5

84.3

82.1

138.4

141.3

137.3

141.5

113.0

106.6

149.1

147.9

Dec

130.1

133.7

95.8

92.9

150.3

151.8

151.0

154.0

124.9

122.5

161.1

161.6

Jan

134.4

136.5

93.2

94.5

149.7

150.8

150.1

159.2

123.9

119.5

149.8

153.0

Feb

125.0

130.7

93.3

95.2

138.0

143.1

139.9

152.7

125.0

114.1

147.6

139.0

Mar*

145.0

153.3

109.2

110.0

153.9

154.8

158.9

170.5

133.0

128.8

157.2

149.3

Average

Apr-Mar

118.1

129.5

75.9

88.6

124.7

143.5

124.7

148.4

101.2

113.9

142.1

146.6

Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#

Mar*

7.9

5.7

50.4

0.7

22.4

0.6

35.1

7.3

59.9

-3.2

29.2

-5.0

Apr-Mar

-7.0

9.7

-18.6

16.7

-9.4

15.1

-8.7

19.0

-15.0

12.5

-2.2

3.2

* Figures for March 2022 are Quick Estimates.

Note: Indices for the months of Dec’21 and Feb’22 incorporate updated production data.

#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020

STATEMENT IV: MONTHLY INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)

(Base: 2011-12=100)

Ind

Description

Weight

Apr’21

May’21

Jun’21

Jul’21

Aug’21

Sep’21

Oct’21

Nov’21

Dec’21

Jan’22

Feb’22

Mar’22

code

10

Manufacture of food products

5.3025

127.8

111.4

111.3

116.2

117.3

110.3

118.8

130.1

151.8

143.9

140.5

149.9

11

Manufacture of beverages

1.0354

91.5

54.8

82.0

90.2

86.3

85.3

86.8

85.2

92.0

92.3

95.3

114.3

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

0.7985

70.0

72.4

74.0

79.4

86.9

95.6

95.0

96.5

101.8

99.7

90.5

96.3

13

Manufacture of textiles

3.2913

114.6

105.3

111.3

117.8

120.2

121.4

125.6

117.9

124.9

122.8

115.6

118.7

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

1.3225

83.4

83.8

110.0

116.8

144.1

158.7

163.6

133.8

161.8

154.3

162.3

197.5

15

Manufacture of leather and related products

0.5021

101.3

67.1

94.1

114.7

106.5

110.4

103.2

94.9

111.6

101.3

101.3

108.8

16

Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials

0.1930

102.0

73.4

97.9

103.1

110.2

109.9

110.5

104.3

115.2

106.8

112.2

119.0

17

Manufacture of paper and paper products

0.8724

88.1

78.7

76.3

85.1

82.8

76.9

86.5

79.7

81.4

82.7

78.4

83.9

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

0.6798

64.7

61.9

68.7

68.4

69.1

70.0

73.4

72.1

87.4

78.4

75.2

85.6

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

11.7749

118.5

113.8

110.1

117.9

112.1

108.5

123.9

129.0

129.6

130.4

120.2

139.2

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

7.8730

118.1

109.1

116.3

128.0

124.8

124.3

125.9

118.1

125.9

121.5

115.4

121.0

21

Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products

4.9810

202.3

217.1

226.9

228.6

233.8

238.5

236.7

227.2

237.5

221.4

187.7

201.1

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastics products

2.4222

106.5

96.7

99.4

108.6

108.6

108.4

103.8

97.6

102.7

105.1

101.2

107.8

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

4.0853

128.1

110.1

119.2

126.9

122.2

115.7

129.2

109.1

133.0

141.6

134.9

154.0

24

Manufacture of basic metals

12.8043

168.5

159.8

163.5

171.1

178.8

174.7

182.6

175.7

185.4

190.4

179.2

198.2

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

2.6549

78.2

64.4

79.7

90.3

94.0

91.0

88.9

80.2

95.8

88.8

91.1

96.6

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

1.5704

119.2

95.2

125.6

138.4

139.5

163.5

151.8

125.6

188.4

186.7

139.9

186.2

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

2.9983

84.5

61.6

84.2

118.4

128.7

144.4

126.6

106.3

109.9

97.9

92.5

93.3

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

4.7653

94.4

76.3

96.3

109.1

108.9

113.5

106.2

91.0

104.3

100.9

103.2

125.7

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

4.8573

102.2

59.2

87.8

101.2

93.5

90.7

98.2

93.3

97.7

104.4

107.5

114.4

30

Manufacture of other transport equipment

1.7763

108.7

52.2

103.4

128.2

125.1

134.7

138.7

106.1

108.9

121.6

113.6

128.2

31

Manufacture of furniture

0.1311

128.0

118.5

158.0

160.9

165.7

173.2

183.8

180.0

215.4

189.8

193.6

193.5

32

Other manufacturing

0.9415

94.9

67.2

75.7

84.7

95.3

106.1

115.2

67.4

103.5

92.5

95.9

125.4

5

Mining

14.3725

107.6

108.3

105.5

104.6

103.6

95.1

109.8

111.8

120.4

124.7

123.2

144.6

10-32

Manufacturing

77.6332

124.6

111.5

121.2

131.0

131.9

131.9

136.4

128.9

139.8

138.4

130.4

144.6

35

Electricity

7.9943

174.0

161.9

169.1

184.7

188.7

167.9

167.3

147.9

162.5

165.6

160.8

191.0

General Index

100.0

126.1

115.1

122.8

131.5

132.4

129.5

135.0

128.0

138.8

138.6

131.8

148.3

Note: The figures for Jan’22, Feb’22 and Mar’22 are provisional

The Indices are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020