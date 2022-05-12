Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production and Use-Based Index for the Month of March, 2022 (Base 2011-12=100)

New Delhi :The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.
2. For the month of March 2022, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 148.3. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of March 2022 stand at 144.6, 144.6 and 191.0 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.
3. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 153.3 for Primary Goods, 110.0 for Capital Goods, 154.8 for Intermediate Goods and 170.5 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of March 2022. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 128.8 and 149.3 respectively for the month March 2022.
4. Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of March 2022 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.
5. Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of March 2022, the indices for February 2022 have undergone the first revision and those for December 2021 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for March 2022, the first revision for February 2022 and the final revision for December 2021 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 90 percent, 91 percent and 94 percent respectively.
6. Release of the Index for April 2022 will be on Friday, 10th June 2022.
STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – SECTORAL
(Base: 2011-12=100)
Month
Mining
Manufacturing
Electricity
General
(14.372472)
(77.63321)
(7.994318)
(100)
2020-21
2021-22
2020-21
2021-22
2020-21
2021-22
2020-21
2021-22
Apr
78.8
107.6
42.1
124.6
125.6
174.0
54.0
126.1
May
87.6
108.3
84.4
111.5
150.6
161.9
90.2
115.1
Jun
85.7
105.5
107.1
121.2
156.2
169.1
107.9
122.8
Jul
87.5
104.6
118.5
131.0
166.3
184.7
117.9
131.5
Aug
84.0
103.6
118.7
131.9
162.7
188.7
117.2
132.4
Sep
87.6
95.1
126.5
131.9
166.4
167.9
124.1
129.5
Oct
98.5
109.8
132.0
136.4
162.2
167.3
129.6
135.0
Nov
106.6
111.8
128.5
128.9
144.8
147.9
126.7
128.0
Dec
117.3
120.4
139.0
139.8
158.0
162.5
137.4
138.8
Jan
121.3
124.7
136.6
138.4
164.2
165.6
136.6
138.6
Feb
117.9
123.2
129.7
130.4
153.9
160.8
129.9
131.8
Mar*
139.0
144.6
143.3
144.6
180.0
191.0
145.6
148.3
Average
Apr-Mar
101.0
113.3
117.2
130.9
157.6
170.1
118.1
131.5
Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#
Mar*
6.1
4.0
28.4
0.9
22.5
6.1
24.2
1.9
Apr-Mar
-7.8
12.2
-9.6
11.7
-0.5
7.9
-8.4
11.3
* Figures for March 2022 are Quick Estimates.
Note: Indices for the months of Dec’21 and Feb’22 incorporate updated production data.
#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020
STATEMENT II: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)
(Base: 2011-12=100)
Industry
code
Description
Weight
Index
Cumulative Index
Percentage growth #
Mar’21
Mar’22*
Apr-Mar*
Mar’22*
Apr-Mar*
2020-21
2021-22
2021-22
10
Manufacture of food products
5.3025
138.3
149.9
120.4
127.4
8.4
5.8
11
Manufacture of beverages
1.0354
110.7
114.3
78.9
88.0
3.3
11.5
12
Manufacture of tobacco products
0.7985
114.0
96.3
81.8
88.2
-15.5
7.8
13
Manufacture of textiles
3.2913
119.6
118.7
91.1
118.0
-0.8
29.5
14
Manufacture of wearing apparel
1.3225
143.8
197.5
108.4
139.2
37.3
28.4
15
Manufacture of leather and related products
0.5021
123.4
108.8
100.6
101.3
-11.8
0.7
16
Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials
0.1930
124.3
119.0
91.5
105.4
-4.3
15.2
17
Manufacture of paper and paper products
0.8724
89.7
83.9
69.6
81.7
-6.5
17.4
18
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
0.6798
75.8
85.6
65.3
72.9
12.9
11.6
19
Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products
11.7749
130.9
139.2
111.2
121.1
6.3
8.9
20
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
7.8730
127.9
121.0
116.0
120.7
-5.4
4.1
21
Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products
4.9810
230.7
201.1
218.7
221.6
-12.8
1.3
22
Manufacture of rubber and plastics products
2.4222
114.8
107.8
96.3
103.9
-6.1
7.9
23
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
4.0853
140.3
154.0
105.7
127.0
9.8
20.2
24
Manufacture of basic metals
12.8043
184.7
198.2
149.8
177.3
7.3
18.4
25
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
2.6549
102.0
96.6
78.2
86.6
-5.3
10.7
26
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
1.5704
206.2
186.2
132.0
146.7
-9.7
11.1
27
Manufacture of electrical equipment
2.9983
110.1
93.3
92.3
104.0
-15.3
12.7
28
Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.
4.7653
130.5
125.7
92.5
102.5
-3.7
10.8
29
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
4.8573
114.9
114.4
81.1
95.8
-0.4
18.1
30
Manufacture of other transport equipment
1.7763
145.3
128.2
112.0
114.1
-11.8
1.9
31
Manufacture of furniture
0.1311
171.3
193.5
142.2
171.7
13.0
20.7
32
Other manufacturing
0.9415
93.5
125.4
62.9
93.7
34.1
49.0
05
Mining
14.3725
139.0
144.6
101.0
113.3
4.0
12.2
10-32
Manufacturing
77.6332
143.3
144.6
117.2
130.9
0.9
11.7
35
Electricity
7.9943
180.0
191.0
157.6
170.1
6.1
7.9
General Index
100.00
145.6
148.3
118.1
131.5
1.9
11.3
* Figures for March 2022 are Quick Estimates.
#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020
STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – USE-BASED
(Base :2011-12=100)
Primary goods
Capital goods
Intermediate goods
Infrastructure/ Construction goods
Consumer durables
Consumer non-durables
Month
(34.048612)
(8.223043)
(17.221487)
(12.338363)
(12.839296)
(15.329199)
2020-21
2021-22
2020-21
2021-22
2020-21
2021-22
2020-21
2021-22
2020-21
2021-22
2020-21
2021-22
Apr
92.4
126.5
7.0
79.0
44.6
139.6
20.3
144.0
5.5
103.3
72.7
140.0
May
106.0
122.8
35.4
61.9
83.7
129.1
88.4
129.5
39.7
71.6
135.3
135.6
Jun
109.3
122.4
63.8
81.2
108.2
132.7
114.9
137.9
78.2
100.1
147.5
141.8
Jul
114.3
128.5
70.9
92.4
125.4
143.7
128.6
144.4
99.4
118.7
149.3
145.9
Aug
108.8
127.2
75.9
91.1
129.4
144.7
130.7
148.3
109.5
121.6
140.0
148.3
Sep
112.1
117.3
90.3
93.3
133.6
142.9
132.7
145.0
129.0
131.0
147.4
147.3
Oct
117.9
128.5
91.3
89.8
140.7
147.2
144.1
153.6
133.8
129.5
148.7
149.7
Nov
122.2
126.5
84.3
82.1
138.4
141.3
137.3
141.5
113.0
106.6
149.1
147.9
Dec
130.1
133.7
95.8
92.9
150.3
151.8
151.0
154.0
124.9
122.5
161.1
161.6
Jan
134.4
136.5
93.2
94.5
149.7
150.8
150.1
159.2
123.9
119.5
149.8
153.0
Feb
125.0
130.7
93.3
95.2
138.0
143.1
139.9
152.7
125.0
114.1
147.6
139.0
Mar*
145.0
153.3
109.2
110.0
153.9
154.8
158.9
170.5
133.0
128.8
157.2
149.3
Average
Apr-Mar
118.1
129.5
75.9
88.6
124.7
143.5
124.7
148.4
101.2
113.9
142.1
146.6
Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#
Mar*
7.9
5.7
50.4
0.7
22.4
0.6
35.1
7.3
59.9
-3.2
29.2
-5.0
Apr-Mar
-7.0
9.7
-18.6
16.7
-9.4
15.1
-8.7
19.0
-15.0
12.5
-2.2
3.2
* Figures for March 2022 are Quick Estimates.
Note: Indices for the months of Dec’21 and Feb’22 incorporate updated production data.
#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020
STATEMENT IV: MONTHLY INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)
(Base: 2011-12=100)
Ind
Description
Weight
Apr’21
May’21
Jun’21
Jul’21
Aug’21
Sep’21
Oct’21
Nov’21
Dec’21
Jan’22
Feb’22
Mar’22
code
10
Manufacture of food products
5.3025
127.8
111.4
111.3
116.2
117.3
110.3
118.8
130.1
151.8
143.9
140.5
149.9
11
Manufacture of beverages
1.0354
91.5
54.8
82.0
90.2
86.3
85.3
86.8
85.2
92.0
92.3
95.3
114.3
12
Manufacture of tobacco products
0.7985
70.0
72.4
74.0
79.4
86.9
95.6
95.0
96.5
101.8
99.7
90.5
96.3
13
Manufacture of textiles
3.2913
114.6
105.3
111.3
117.8
120.2
121.4
125.6
117.9
124.9
122.8
115.6
118.7
14
Manufacture of wearing apparel
1.3225
83.4
83.8
110.0
116.8
144.1
158.7
163.6
133.8
161.8
154.3
162.3
197.5
15
Manufacture of leather and related products
0.5021
101.3
67.1
94.1
114.7
106.5
110.4
103.2
94.9
111.6
101.3
101.3
108.8
16
Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials
0.1930
102.0
73.4
97.9
103.1
110.2
109.9
110.5
104.3
115.2
106.8
112.2
119.0
17
Manufacture of paper and paper products
0.8724
88.1
78.7
76.3
85.1
82.8
76.9
86.5
79.7
81.4
82.7
78.4
83.9
18
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
0.6798
64.7
61.9
68.7
68.4
69.1
70.0
73.4
72.1
87.4
78.4
75.2
85.6
19
Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products
11.7749
118.5
113.8
110.1
117.9
112.1
108.5
123.9
129.0
129.6
130.4
120.2
139.2
20
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
7.8730
118.1
109.1
116.3
128.0
124.8
124.3
125.9
118.1
125.9
121.5
115.4
121.0
21
Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products
4.9810
202.3
217.1
226.9
228.6
233.8
238.5
236.7
227.2
237.5
221.4
187.7
201.1
22
Manufacture of rubber and plastics products
2.4222
106.5
96.7
99.4
108.6
108.6
108.4
103.8
97.6
102.7
105.1
101.2
107.8
23
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
4.0853
128.1
110.1
119.2
126.9
122.2
115.7
129.2
109.1
133.0
141.6
134.9
154.0
24
Manufacture of basic metals
12.8043
168.5
159.8
163.5
171.1
178.8
174.7
182.6
175.7
185.4
190.4
179.2
198.2
25
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
2.6549
78.2
64.4
79.7
90.3
94.0
91.0
88.9
80.2
95.8
88.8
91.1
96.6
26
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
1.5704
119.2
95.2
125.6
138.4
139.5
163.5
151.8
125.6
188.4
186.7
139.9
186.2
27
Manufacture of electrical equipment
2.9983
84.5
61.6
84.2
118.4
128.7
144.4
126.6
106.3
109.9
97.9
92.5
93.3
28
Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.
4.7653
94.4
76.3
96.3
109.1
108.9
113.5
106.2
91.0
104.3
100.9
103.2
125.7
29
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
4.8573
102.2
59.2
87.8
101.2
93.5
90.7
98.2
93.3
97.7
104.4
107.5
114.4
30
Manufacture of other transport equipment
1.7763
108.7
52.2
103.4
128.2
125.1
134.7
138.7
106.1
108.9
121.6
113.6
128.2
31
Manufacture of furniture
0.1311
128.0
118.5
158.0
160.9
165.7
173.2
183.8
180.0
215.4
189.8
193.6
193.5
32
Other manufacturing
0.9415
94.9
67.2
75.7
84.7
95.3
106.1
115.2
67.4
103.5
92.5
95.9
125.4
5
Mining
14.3725
107.6
108.3
105.5
104.6
103.6
95.1
109.8
111.8
120.4
124.7
123.2
144.6
10-32
Manufacturing
77.6332
124.6
111.5
121.2
131.0
131.9
131.9
136.4
128.9
139.8
138.4
130.4
144.6
35
Electricity
7.9943
174.0
161.9
169.1
184.7
188.7
167.9
167.3
147.9
162.5
165.6
160.8
191.0
General Index
100.0
126.1
115.1
122.8
131.5
132.4
129.5
135.0
128.0
138.8
138.6
131.8
148.3
Note: The figures for Jan’22, Feb’22 and Mar’22 are provisional
The Indices are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020