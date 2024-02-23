Telangana: Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA dies in road accident

Telangana: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA G. Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident near Hyderabad early Friday morning. She was 33.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy tweets, “The untimely death of Cantonment legislator Lasya Nandita left me deeply shocked. I had a close relationship with Nandita’s father Swargiya Sayanna. He passed away in the same month last year… It is very sad that Nandita also died suddenly in the same month. My deepest condolences to their family…I pray to God to rest her soul in peace.”