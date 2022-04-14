Tech Mahindra Collaborates with Keysight to Certify 5G Vendors’ Equipment at its 5G O-RAN Lab in New Jersey, USA

New Delhi : Tech Mahindra a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced collaboration with Keysight Technologies, an advanced design and validation solutions provider that helps accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, to certify 5G equipment of open radio access network (O-RAN) in Tech Mahindra’s 5G O-RAN test lab facility located in New Jersey, USA .

By leveraging Keysight’s Open RAN architect (KORA) solutions, Tech Mahindra’s 5G ORAN lab will become fully equipped to perform end-to-end validation of designs developed by CSPs (Communication Service Providers), ISVs (Independent Software Vendors), OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), and ODMs (Original Design Manufactures) in compliance to specifications defined by the O-RAN alliance. This ensures that the entire open RAN system, built on open standards and disaggregated network architectures, performs as expected in terms of data speed, capacity, connection latency and security

Cao Peng, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight’s Wireless Business said, “Keysight is pleased to provide Tech Mahindra with integrated test solutions for rigorous interoperability, performance and security validation under real-world conditions. As a result, Tech Mahindra can cost-effectively support a global ecosystem with a comprehensive range of O-RAN test services.”

The collaboration will equip Tech Mahindra’s ORAN lab with KORA solutions, including RuSIM, DuSIM, CuSIM and CoreSIM for performing 5G standalone open RAN validation. These solutions will allow Tech Mahindra to validate the performance of 5G standalone open RAN systems consisting of O-RAN radio units (O-RUs), centralized unit (O-CUs) and distributed units (O-DUs).

Rohit Madhok, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Digital Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “As ORAN implementations continue to grow, innovative test solutions are needed to make them more intelligent, and interoperable for 5G deployment. Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOWTM strategy enables us to accelerate 5G adoption and re-imagine an enterprise’s journey towards the future of connectivity. Through this collaboration with Keysight, Tech Mahindra’s O-RAN lab facility empowers CSPs, ISVs, OEMs and ODMs around the world to validate end-to-end performance of O-RAN implementations.”

Keysight offers a wide range of O-RAN test, emulation and optimization solutions that enable vendors of small cells, macro cells and cloud RAN as well as mobile operators, test labs and hyperscale data centers to verify functionality and compliance to standards and system performance prior to live network deployment. As part of NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.