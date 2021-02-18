Team TRIFED bags the award for excellence in PSU for Investment in Start-ups in the Organisational Awards category of the Business Leader of the Year awards

New Delhi: Team TRIFED, led by Shri Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED, has won 4 awards in the 19th Global edition and the 4th India Edition of World Leadership Congress and Awards. The Economic Times presents Business Leader of the Year, which took place in Mumbai on February 17, 2021.

Recognised for its diligent efforts towards the transformation of lives of the tribal population across the country, TRIFED won a collective award of Excellence in PSU – for investment in start-ups in the Organisational Award Category. Shri Pravir Krishna, Managing Director won threeawards in the Individual Category for his exemplary and inspirational leadership – CEO of the year; Brand Builder of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year.

Hosted by the World Leadership Congress and Awards, the Economic Times presents Business Leader of the Year,recognises the ability of leaders to steer their organisations through turbulent times and contribute to the country’s development.

The awards are a recognition of Shri Pravir Krishna’s leadership and TRIFED’s contribution towards livelihood generation of the entire tribal community and making them self-reliant. Over the past three years, under Shri Krishna’s guidance, TRIFED has accelerated its mission in empowering the tribal community through the implementation of pathbreaking initiatives such as the Van Dhan Yojana, the MSP for MFP Scheme and in promoting tribal commerce through offline events such as exhibitions like Aadi Mahotsav etc and online platforms such as the Tribes India marketplace and retail outlets such as Amazon, Flipkart.

Believing firmly in a bottoms-up approach when it comes to tribal welfare and development, it is with a passion and drive that Mr. Krishna and the entire team at TRIFED has been working the past year especially more so during this unprecedented Covid-19 crisis. The mission is to create an Atmanirbhar Tribal India.

This turnaround of TRIFED has been recognized earlier when the team and Shri Krishna won three awards in the Virtual Edition of National Awards for Excellence – PSU held on October 14, 2020. Shri Krishna was awarded 2 individual awards for the exemplary and inspirational leadership in the CEO of the Year and Visionary Leadership Award categories and TRIFED, a collective award in the Investment in Start-Ups Category.

Shri Krishna, an IAS officer of 1987 batch (Madhya Pradesh cadre) also was named as one of the ’50 Most Influential Indian 2020′, a list of influential Indians prepared by Fame India, Asia Post and PSU Watch in 2020!