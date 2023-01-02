Team Madhya Pradesh should unite fast to change the fate and future of the people : Chief Minister Shri Chouhan

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that public welfare schemes and programs of the state government should be implemented in a better way with the roadmap set in the new year. He said that our human life will be meaningful only when we discharge our duty with our 100 percent capacity. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we have achievements in every field, which need to be publicized properly. I congratulate Team Madhya Pradesh for these achievements. We present our achievements in an attractive manner. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing Ministers, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Additional Chief Secretaries of all departments, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Heads of Departments, HODs, all Divisional Commissioners, Collectors, all Inspector Generals of Police, Commissioners of Police And all the District Superintendents of Police was addressing today in the dialogue room of Samatva Bhawan at his residence.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state has become a surplus state in terms of electricity. We have many such achievements. Keep the achievements that we have achieved during the year in front of the public. The achievements of every department should be publicized through short films, social media, print and electronic media. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is working in the direction of self-reliant India. Our contribution should be better for this. We have to make use of every moment. Don’t let time go waste.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that work with vision and mission. Such works should be done which change the lives of the people of the state. The concerned department should work diligently. He said that everyone should play an important role in Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Global Investors Summit and Khelo India Youth Games. He said that every possible effort should be made to increase investment in the state, so that maximum people invest. A sporting environment should be created in the state for the Khelo India Youth Games. There should be better branding of the state through G-20. There should be events with zero defect – maximum effect. The ministers and administrative officers of the department should pay attention to this. He said that Vikas Yatra would be taken out in the state from February 1 to February 15. Achievements will be publicized by going to every village.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Republic Day will not remain only as a government ritual. The public should be involved in this. I myself will be at Jabalpur. Republic Day should be celebrated in a wonderful and festive atmosphere. For this, work by setting the priority of various tasks. Programs should be organized for social harmony on the birth anniversary of Saint Ravidas. He congratulated for the wonderful events of Chief Minister’s public service campaign. Another round of Chief Minister’s public service campaign will run in April. Now Mukhya Mantri Teerth-Darshan yatra will be done by aeroplane also. Cheetah project will be built in Kuno. Apart from Baiga, Bharia, Saharia castes, there will be a mahapanchayat of Kol tribe. A report card will be prepared for each department. Information about the targets set will be taken.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a report card will be made of how much work has been done in self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. The instructions of the CM Conclave should be followed. Prepare the general budget. Carry out announcements and instructions. Get the benefits of beneficiary oriented schemes on time. The salary and honorarium of third-fourth and contract category should be paid on time. Monitoring of Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Land Rights, Ration Aapke Gram, Swanidhi, Young Entrepreneur, Swachh Bharat Mission, Atal Pragati Path, Ayushman Bharat, Amrit Sarovar, Ladli Lakshmi, Sambal Yojana, natural farming etc. should be done properly. The arrangements of the hostels should be fine. Children should get better facilities. Inspect in the field.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that concerted efforts should be made to implement the PESA Act. Issue cooperative policy. Prepare a system for taking public feedback. Ministers and officers of the department should take the feedback of the public. Make better publicity by coordinating with the public relations department. Refute the wrong news. There should be a policy of zero tolerance on corruption. There should be coordination between the state government and the district administration to maintain law and order. There should be effective implementation of government schemes and works.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the public should not face any inconvenience. People should get the benefit of the facilities within a fixed time-limit without corruption anything. Better action has been taken against the mafia. Other activities also go better. 40 acres of land has been redeemed in Neelbad of Bhopal. By freeing the land from the mafia, we will build houses for the poor. Infrastructure and development works should be completed in a systematic manner within the time limit. Work in mission mode and dedicate it to the people of the state. One lakh 14 thousand recruitments should be completed by August 15. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that better work should be done in Adopt-An-Anganwadi, Ankur Abhiyan under public participation programme. Keep innovating continuously and Continuous analysis of data should be done. There should be sufficient availability of fertilizers and seeds. Preparation for procurement of wheat, maintenance of roads should be done on time. Action should be taken according to the roadmap for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. Action should be taken to stop the misuse of CM helpline. Work should be done within the time limit under the Public Service Guarantee Act.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there should be biometric verification of Aadhaar. The flagship schemes of the Government of India should be implemented properly. Ease of doing business should be implemented district wise. Prepare a roadmap according to the priority of the government and get involved with full capacity. He said that we are among those important people who can change Madhya Pradesh and make people happy. Work resolutely to create the fortune and future of the people of Madhya Pradesh. Work with joy, happiness and enthusiasm.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan extended hearty greetings and best wishes to everyone for the new year. He said that the new year should be auspicious for the people of the state, may all be successful. May the eight and a half crore people of the state be happy. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan placed the roadmap for the new year in front of everyone and gave instructions to implement it in a better way.

The program started with the Madhya Pradesh anthem and ended with the national anthem. A short film focused on the achievements of Madhya Pradesh, prepared by the Public Relations Department, was also screened in the programme.