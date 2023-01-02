Addiction causes downfall of society and family: Governor Mangubhai Patel

Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel has said that for social upliftment and prosperity, we have to create an addiction-free society. Addiction leads to social distortions, addiction becomes the reason for the downfall of society and family. Governor Shri Patel was inaugurating the “Mera Madhya Pradesh Vysan Mukt Madhya Pradesh” campaign organised by Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya today.

Governor Shri Patel said that “My India Healthy India” national campaign is being run by the organisation for the past several years in the direction of building an advanced and developed India. The launch of “Mera Madhya Pradesh Vyasan Mukt Madhya Pradesh” campaign by the organisation at the state level is commendable. He said that the organisation of programmes in the campaign at different levels to make the entire society free from addictions is commendable. At the district/tehsil/development block/panchayat level, efforts should be made to connect the people of the society trapped in addictions and vices to the mainstream of the society by making them to quit addiction. The work done by the Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya in this direction is commendable.

Governor Shri Patel said that just as a small ray of light dispels the darkness, in the same way, the work of de-addiction is no less than a ray of hope for the people suffering from addiction. He exhorted the young generation to keep themselves away from addiction vices like paan, gutkha, alcohol, addictions lead to social disorders. Governor Shri Patel said that if the society improves, then the country and the state will improve, then it will be called Vishwa Guru. He said that the university should cooperate fully in fulfilling the resolve of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to eradicate TB by the year 2025.

Governor Shri Patel said that people from every section of the society should connect with and take inspiration from such programmes for de-addiction. All of us must take personal interest and benefit from the training being imparted by various divisions of the institute.

Principal Secretary Social Justice Dr. Prateek Hajela, Director of Brahmakumaris Meditation Retreat Centre Smt. BK Neeta, Secretary of Brahmakumaris Mount Abu Medical Wing Shri Banarsi Lal Shah, National Coordinator of My India Addiction Free India Campaign Dr. Sachin Prarab and Director of Navjeevan Hospital Dr. Brijesh Singhal were present.