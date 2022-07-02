TCS Wins Microsoft Global SI & Advisory Digital Transformation Partner of the Year and Two Other Global Awards

New Delhi :Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has won three 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards in the categories SAP on Azure, Retail & Consumer Goods, and Global SI & Advisory Digital Transformation. In addition, TCS won the US Advisory Services Award and US Financial Services Award, and was named the Solution Assessments Partner of the Year in Latin America.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Honorees were chosen from more than 3,900 nominations from over 100 countries.

TCS was recognized for demonstrating excellence in innovation, for its outstanding solutions and services, and for its customer successes, using Microsoft technology. Leveraging its investments in talent, research collaborations, an industry-leading portfolio of intellectual property, cloud-native expertise in Microsoft technologies, and deep contextual knowledge of its clients’ business and technology landscapes, TCS has been partnering with leading corporations across the world in their growth and transformation initiatives.

TCS has developed a joint go-to-market strategy around SAP on Azure, including TCS Crystallus™, a set of pre-configured industry and business solutions that accelerate enterprise SAP S/4HANA transformations on Microsoft Azure. The collaboration extends to SAP ERP offerings with Teams integration, security, IoT, AI/ML, analytics and insights. TCS is helping customers make informed decisions on Azure by reducing cycle time for cloud adoption and deployment with TCS accelerators and frameworks like Cloud Counsel, for due diligence assessment, Cloud Mason which creates a landing zone and foundation, and Cloud Exponence for cloud operations and FinOps.

TCS helps major retail and consumer goods brands transform operations across a range of functions like supply chain, finance, customer experience, and store connectivity leveraging Azure cloud. Its TCS Algo Retail™ suite of products enable retailers to seamlessly integrate and orchestrate data across the retail value chain to gain competitive advantage. The Algo Retail suite includes TCS Optumera™, an AI-powered digital merchandising solution that helps retailers optimize merchandising and supply chain decisions.

Other industry-aligned products available on Azure include the TCS BaNCS™ core banking platform; TCS Clever Energy™, an enterprise-level energy and emission management system; TCS MasterCraft™, cognitive solutions for application development, modernization and delivery; Digitate’s ignio™, an award-winning AIOps software; and Cognitive Plant Operations Adviser, which drives sustainable AI-powered plant operations. These and a host of others TCS solutions are all featured as prioritized offerings on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace.

“We believe that when people work together, amazing things happen. This year’s recognition by Microsoft of TCS as a leading transformation partner, shows that by working as true partners, over the long term we can deliver the most sustainable and successful results for our joint clients,” said Siva Ganesan, Global Head, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS. “Working together with Microsoft brings the combined forces of TCS’ industry-aligned consulting experience, and Microsoft’s leading technology to build greater futures through innovation, purpose, and collective knowledge.”

As an early partner for Microsoft innovations like its industry clouds for Retail and Sustainability, TCS is at the fore of many of Microsoft’s innovations like Microsoft Viva, Project Bonsai autonomous systems platform, and Microsoft Azure private mobile edge computing. Its dedicated Microsoft Business Unit features more than 30,000 Microsoft Certified Associates who focus on the digital reimagination of workplaces and employee experience, innovation of business applications and processes, creating data-powered enterprises, and building edge-to-cloud solutions.

TCS’ Microsoft Business Unit works with customers worldwide to accelerate their multi-horizon cloud transformation journeys. With hundreds of customers from nearly every industry, TCS is one of the most recognized partners in the Microsoft ecosystem, having earned all 18 Microsoft Gold Competencies and 15 Microsoft Advanced Specializations. Its global network of innovation hubs, called TCS Pace Ports, help to ignite collaborative experimentation, research, rapid product prototyping, and continuous learning on the latest Microsoft technologies.

Additionally, TCS’ industry-leading Business Applications practice was named to the Microsoft Business Applications 2021-22 Inner Circle and was designated a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Partner, recognizing TCS’ expertise in delivering the highest quality of service on Azure. Its professionals deliver industry-focused solutions—all powered by Microsoft Cloud.

To learn more about the TCS Microsoft Business Unit, and how it is creating purposeful transformation together with Microsoft, visit tcs.com/microsoft-business-unit.