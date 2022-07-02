TCS Recognized as a Leader in Robotic Process Automation by Independent Analyst Firm

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Robotic Process Automation Services, Q2 2022.

According to the report, “TCS offers a full complement of automation capabilities to support scale and stability for clients. The Machine First™ Delivery Model (MFDM™) framework provides a robust foundation for automation architecture design and bot development, as well as for operating models with a strong focus on reusability and automation governance. TCS also leans heavily into IA and supports human/machine collaboration and automation performance benchmarking via its TCS Cognix™ offering.”

It also states that “Its (TCS’) roadmap focuses on using contextual knowledge to drive automation in industry-specific use cases such as customer retention in telecom, meter-to-cash in utilities, warranty claims in insurance, pharmacovigilance in life sciences, and product onboarding in retail and the integration of machine learning and analytics technologies with RPA to increase automation maturity.”

“Today AI is blending with mainstream automation at a faster pace, bridging the gap between innovation and adoption. Our Machine First approach accelerates the wider adoption of AI-led automation that unlocks hidden business value across every function and powers an adaptive enterprise,” said Ashok Pai, Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS. “We believe our position as a leader in this report is a recognition of our vision, purpose-led approach, continued investments in innovation, thought leadership, and the resultant market success.”

TCS’ comprehensive intelligent automation offerings focus on driving business transformation across enterprise functions like finance, procurement, human resource, supply chain, customer management and marketing as well as industry specific business operations in telecom, utilities, life sciences, banking and financial services and retail.

Intelligent automation services include consulting, assessments, solutioning, implementation and support. TCS offers both proprietary and partner solutions and leverages MFDM, which gives technology the first right of refusal and augments human capabilities, to provide scale and speed to customers’ automation programs. MFDM’s future-proof architecture helps enterprises leverage the power of any technology, from robotic to cognitive processing, to enable superior business outcomes.

TCS MFDM is operationalized through Cognix, its AI-driven human-machine collaboration suite, which contains numerous pre-built, configurable, and reusable digital solutions covering a wide range of industries and business functions. Cognix unlocks the immense value that lies at the intersection of business process, IT infrastructure, and applications layer and orchestrates the digital technology ecosystem. It contextualizes solutions by harnessing knowhow from the vast expanse of customer operations. Cognix helps realize a configurable enterprise enabling organizations to achieve a competitive edge through cognitive operations.

TCS has built intelligent process automation capabilities in maturity assessments, benchmarking, process mining, conversational AI, intelligent document processing, and AI-based recommendations/decision systems.

1 The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation Services, Q2 2022, Leslie Joseph, Forrester Research, June 2, 2022