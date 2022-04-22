TCS Recognized as a Leader in Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing Services by Everest Group

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing (MPHRO) Services[1].

According to the report, TCS has experienced a strong growth in its human resource practice and expanded into Latin America, Europe and Middle East. The report recognizes TCS’ end-to-end transformation capabilities, its balanced client portfolio and investments in next-generation technologies as its key strengths. It acknowledges that TCS has brought in transformative solutions like TCS Cognix™ as well as the TCS Pace Port™ co-innovation and advanced research centers to drive human-centered solutions and accelerated digital transformation for its clients.

“Using TCS Cognix for HR, we have been successfully helping leading organizations pivot quickly to a digitally-powered future-ready HR operating model that elevates the employee experience and is more agile. This has helped these organizations manage talent better, giving them a competitive edge in the market,” said Ashok Pai, Global Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS. “Our leadership position in this assessment is a reflection of our strong market relevance and performance backed by our continued investments in building innovative and differentiated offerings for our customers.”

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of services across the human resource value chain spanning strategy, employee relations, recruitment, payroll, performance management, training, compensation and more. Its unique proposition of integrating services across business process, IT infrastructure, technology and applications powered by its consulting-led approach helps it drive end-to-end HR transformation for its global clients. TCS also boasts of partnerships with all leading HR platform providers such as SAP, Oracle, Google, Workday, and ServiceNow. This enables it to provide Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) solutions for its customers using both third-party platforms as well as in-house platforms like CHROMA™.

TCS has been continuously enhancing its HR services portfolio adding innovative capabilities like human-centered design, TCS Cognix and globally distributed co-innovation and research hubs called TCS Pace Ports that help drive differentiated value proposition for its clients. It has also created new solutions around wellness, digital learning and e-recruitment to cater to the evolving customer needs.

TCS Cognix for Human Resources, is an AI-driven human-machine collaboration suite powered by TCS’ Machine-First™ approach. Cognix has a vast library of pre-built, configurable, and reusable digital solutions called value builders that address varied digital requirements of its clients. AI based Payroll Command Center and Cognitive Talent Sourcer are some examples of these digital solutions. Cognix also features a maturity assessment model that can benchmark customers’ HR operations against industry best standards. It further guides customers on how to get to the desired end state with recommendations around processes that need to transform and the corresponding digital solutions that help drive this transformation.

By using Cognix, our customers can quickly embed AI, ML, automation, advanced analytics into their HR operations and move to a future-state operating model that is more resilient, adaptative and innovative.

“TCS has been positioned as a Leader again in this year’s MPHRO PEAK Matrix® because of its huge investments in amplifying its next-gen technologies, enhancing its global delivery, and building TCS Cognix to provide human-centered solutions and a better employee experience,” said Priyanka Mitra, Practice Director, Everest Group. “In addition to the investments, its robust partner ecosystem and innovation centers help the provider add value to its client by accelerating their digital transformation journeys and recruiting skilled employees in their organizations.”