TCS Positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for European Professional Services for Data-Driven Transportation

New Delhi :Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for European Professional Services for Data-Driven Transportation1.

“Enterprises in the mobility ecosystem are partnering with TCS to leverage data and analytics and next-gen technologies to innovate faster, enhance speed to market, improve safety and sustainability, and improve customer experience and loyalty,” said Arun Pradeep, Business Head, Travel, Transportation and Hospitality – Europe, TCS. “We are pleased to be recognized as a Leader in this space, for our strong capabilities and the deep relationships we hold with our clients.”

For over two decades, TCS has been partnering with leading travel, transportation, and hospitality companies across the world, helping them drive growth and transformation. It serves over 90 clients globally including airlines, airports, postal services, seaports, hotel chains, logistics providers, transport agencies, rail operators, road and light rail transit, and cruise liners. TCS’ comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions span consulting and advisory, IT and digital infrastructure and cyber security, application management, digitalization – automation, and IoT and data analytics, and support services.

TCS’ Three Horizons to Purpose-led Growth approach helps transport operators create a data fabric, drive new products and services, and unlock value across the mobility ecosystem.

TCS offers data and analytics frameworks and solutions that can be contextualized based on industry requirements. These include: