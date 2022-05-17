TCS BaNCS now available on Google cloud : Helps Financial services firm innovate and scale faster

New Delhi :Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) announced that its award-winning TCS BaNCS™ Cloud product suite spanning banking, capital markets and insurance, is now available on Google Cloud. Powered by Google Cloud’s cutting-edge technology, TCS BaNCS will enable financial services firms with cloud-native capabilities to accelerate digitization and drive their growth and transformation.

The Software as a Service (SaaS)-based TCS BaNCS Cloud is a financial industry cloud solution driving future-ready architecture, cognitive capability, and breadth and depth of functionality to be the preferred solution of financial institutions that are looking to build a new future-ready, scalable digital core. The solution is helping these organizations improve customer experience, accelerate innovation, enable adoption of new business models, leverage ecosystems and drive growth.

TCS BaNCS on Google Cloud will leverage Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Apigee for API management, database services, including native tools and accelerators. The solution extensively uses Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence and machine learning tools, and its data security and compliance capabilities to help customers accelerate data-driven innovation and business transformation.

“Cloud has become the always-on backbone of innovation for financial services institutions. Our cloud-first approach for TCS BaNCS is a game changer, reimagining how financial institutions will operate in the future. We are happy to expand our partnership with Google Cloud, to help our customers move to the next horizon of their cloud transformation journey, and launch innovative new offerings, reimagine customer experience, and drive competitive differentiation,” said R Vivekanand, Global Head, BFSI Products & Platforms, TCS.

“Organizations across the financial services industry executing on their digital transformation initiatives require technologies that enable success in the cloud at scale,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. “We’re thrilled that TCS is bringing its BaNCS solutions to Google Cloud to equip customers with solutions that will support their global transformation journeys on Google Cloud’s secure and scalable infrastructure.”

The TCS Google Cloud business offers a full complement of services and solutions leveraging its domain-focused innovation and Google Cloud’s suite of technologies. These services help companies achieve superior business outcomes from cloud transformation initiatives to gain resilience, better customer experience and the flexibility of an open, scalable, and democratized ecosystem.

TCS is investing in industry solutions to drive innovation and digital transformation for all leading industries and has enabled the availability of its rich portfolio of industry-centric products and platforms on Google Cloud. The company has a rich suite of cloud accelerators rendered on the Google Garage, a digital lab that allows sprinting for experimentation with an experiential and immersive experience. TCS was selected as the 2020 Google Cloud Breakthrough Partner of the Year for demonstrating innovative thinking, outstanding customer service, and best-in-class use of Google Cloud products and solutions.