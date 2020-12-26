Tata Steel Foundation renovates School building and dedicates a new community centre to the residents of Deojhar

Joda: With an objective to provide better infrastructure to the residents of Deojhar Panchayat under Joda block of Keonjhar district, Tata Steel Foundation dedicated a ‘Community Centre’ and a renovated 3-room School building to the community on Saturday.

The renovated 3-room building of Dhabaleswar Government High School, Deojhar was inaugurated by Mr Atul Kumar Bhatnagar, General Manager (OMQ Division), Tata Steel in the presence of Mr Mangal Munda, Sarpanch, Deojhar Gram Panchayat, Mr Judhister Palei, Panchayat Samiti Member, Joda block an Mr Hrusikesh Mahanta, Principal, Dhabaleswar Govt High School.

In a similar event, a ‘Community Centre’ was jointly inaugurated at Deojhar by Mr Ram Prakash Mali, Chief, Noamundi (OMQ Division), Tata Steel along with Mr Mangal Munda, Sarpanch, Deojhar Gram Panchayat and Mr Judhister Palei, Panchayat Samiti Member, Joda block.

While the ‘Community Centre’ will cater to the cultural and religious events of the community, the renovated School building will serve the educational needs of the students from the community.

Among others present on the occasion were Mr Rahul Kishore, Head (Mining Operations), Katamati Iron Mine (OMQ Division), Tata Steel, Ms Bilasini Naik, Ward Member, Deojhar, Mr Janardan Naik, Ex Sarpanch, Deojhar, Ms Rebati Naik, Ex Vice Chairman, Joda block, Mr Bira Naik, Ex Zilla Parishad member, Keonjhar, Mr Dushmanta Naik, Mr Gadadhara Mahakud, Mr Benumadhaba Naik, Mr Jagannath Behera and Ms Meena Ghana and Mr Ramachandra Naik along with officials of Tata Steel Foundation.

Related

comments