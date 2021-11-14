Tata Steel Foundation announces the eighth edition of Samvaad

Jamshedpur: Conversations and celebrations are in place for the eighth edition of Samvaad, a one-of-its-kind ecosystem for tribal identity, scheduled to be hosted by Tata Steel Foundation from November 15-19, 2021.

Samvaad has emerged as an ecosystem which celebrates the rich tribal culture, music and folklore and contemplates impartially on the most complex development challenges that face tribal communities across India and has already brought together more than 30,000 women, men and children from 157 tribes of India and 17 other countries.

Samvaad 2021 is bringing together 187 outstanding tribal artists, home chefs, healers, culture crusaders and leaders in person in Jamshedpur, along with more than 4,000 women, men and children from communities of 87 tribes across 25 states and 5 union territories in India who have agreed to login to the dialogue remotely, in a bridgital format.

The online setup will combine Webex platforms for interaction and YouTube for public viewership, which is being complemented by 110 community screenings by our extended Samvaad family, which will allow those who do not have access to device or networks to also be part of the conclave.

The theme for Samvaad this year is ‘Reimagine’ that hopes to embark on deeper, patient and representative exploration of what this reimagination means for tribal communities.

Mr Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said: “Samvaad, over the last seven years, has been engaging in a consistent dialogue with tribal communities in order to create a synergy of voice and opinion aimed at converging towards meaningful and long-lasting solutions. This year too, the conclave is geared to contemplate on issues impacting communities and celebrate the plurality of tribal culture. On behalf of the Tata Steel Foundation family, I welcome all dignitaries and participants to join us in the 2021 edition and make it a success”.

Mr Sourav Roy, Chief, Corporate Social Responsibility, Tata Steel, said: “A specific theme underscoring each edition of Samvaad has brought to fore various perspectives on tribal languages, leadership, culture, healing practises among others, leading directional, pointed and in-depth discussions. This year, we aim to bring communities closer to engage in reflection on what tribal communities envision their future to be, reimagine a future that enables long-term change, co-designing new solutions and embrace the role of tribal way of life to drive transformations and come up with a collective voice that resonates with all.”

The various elements of this ecosystem will contribute significantly to the essence of Samvaad, highlighting the traditional practices and rich heritage to the common masses through cuisines, art, film screenings, cultural productions and more.

At Samuday ke Saath, scores of school children will have their initial lessons on the tribal way of life through cinema-led storytelling while entire communities will huddle together in the Akhra sessions which debates reimagination from a tribal perspective. Every evening, a number of performances by tribal communities across the country will be showcased on our YouTube channel. A number of popular tribal bands like Sofiyum and Purple Fusion feature among the list.

This year, we are hosting the first-ever artisans’ residency which will bring together 23 artists across India to reimagine Samvaad and communitarianism onto seven stunning canvases combining 13 tribal art forms.

As a three-pronged approach involving conversations around curated lunches, taking tribal recipes to the homes of Jamshedpur through Zomato, and a unique, one-of-its kind cooking experience with tribal homechefs, we have extended an invitation to 48 home cooks from 17 tribal communities across India who will bring with them age-old recipes. Mouth-watering recipes from tribal cuisine will be exclusively available for the people of Jamshedpur on online food aggregator platform Zomato during all the five-days of the conclave. At tribal healing systems, the conversation on the way forward for tribal healers’ collective is set to rope in online participation across India, with a representative set at Jamshedpur.

This arrangement, on a whole, is being put together keeping in mind COVID protocols and the safety of all our delegates.