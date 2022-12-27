Tata Steel certified ‘Great Place to Work’ for the sixth consecutive time

Tata Steel has been certified as ‘Great Place to Work’ by Great Place to Work Institute for 2023. This is the sixth consecutive year that the Company has received the recognition for its efforts towards building an inclusive and sustainable organisation.

Since its inception, Tata Steel has introduced several path-breaking policies and practices for employee welfare and well-being. The Great Place to Work assessment found Tata Steel excelling on the 5 dimensions of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture – Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.

On the occasion, Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel, said: “We are honoured to receive the ‘Great Place to Work’ certification for the 6th consecutive year. Over the years, we have invested in our people, processes and supporting ecosystem, and have strived to build caring and collaborative relationships based on trust and mutual respect, paving the way for a ‘Respectful workplace’ for all. Tata Steel aspires to achieve the goal of 25% diverse workforce by 2025, thus building on the philosophy of creating and sustaining a diverse and inclusive work environment that encourages every individual to bring their most authentic selves to the workplace.”

This coveted title recognises Tata Steel’s efforts to uphold its position as a global employer that is evolving and embracing diverse skill sets, constant innovation, sustainable growth, and improved quality of life. Great Place to Work acknowledges the Company’s consistent efforts to encourage people with its pioneering HR programmes especially in the areas of affirmative action, welfare of tribal communities, being sensitive to the needs of the LGBTQIA+ community and much more.

In its continued pursuit of people-first approach, Tata Steel introduced Agile working model, and other policies targeted towards improving employee experience and work-life balance for its employees across its offices and operating locations. These policies, including Sabbatical leave, Creche Policy, Extended maternity leave & surrogacy leave, child care leave, Equal opportunity & anti-discrimination policy, new-born parental leave (including male employee, transgender, or one partner of gay/lesbian couple), adoption leave (for female employees, transgender or anyone in case of same-sex partners), nursing breaks, Raahat-Menstrual leave, Take Two Policy – providing women professionals having relevant qualification and experience, on a career break or otherwise with work avenues in the form of short-term assignments/projects, Social security schemes for families etc., are conceptualised and implemented with the purpose of fostering a culture of inclusivity, trust & outcome based performance. Tata Steel aspires to be an employer of choice in the steel industry, taking care of the needs of its diverse workforce.

More than 10,000 companies from more than 60 nations collaborate with the Great Place to Work® Institute each year to review, benchmark, and develop initiatives to improve their workplace cultures. The technique used by the Great Place to Work® Institute is acknowledged as a thorough and unbiased method for evaluating work cultures. It is regarded as the gold standard for identifying and honouring outstanding workplace cultures.