Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates cycle rally under the Mussoorie Winter Carnival today

New Delhi : Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the cycle rally under the Mussoorie Winter Carnival from the Chief Minister’s Camp Office on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Chief Minister said that the Mussoorie Winter Carnival is a festival to promote tourism and Cycle rally is being organized to attract tourists. While, the cycle rally will be from Dehradun to Mussoorie.

The natural beauty of Uttarakhand attracts tourists and continuous efforts are being made by the state government to promote tourism, said CM.

Further, Road, air and rail connectivity is expanding rapidly in the state. New tourist destinations are being developed in the state, he added.