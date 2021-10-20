Tata Motors launches its annual customer-engagement program, Grahak Samvaad, for its customers across India

New Delhi: Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, will celebrate ‘National Customer Care Day’ on 23rd October to commemorate the day when the first truck was rolled out from Tata Motors Jamshedpur plant in 1954. The company will also launch its annual customer-engagement program, the Grahak Samvaad, from 20th to 28th October 2021. The program aims to educate the customers about the company’s innovative service and product offerings. Executives from Tata Motors will interact with customers to collect feedback and understand their expectations, key pain points and suggestions to further streamline its aftersales service and improve its product offerings for a hassle-free driving experience.

Commenting on this unique program, Mr. R Ramakrishnan, Global Head – Customer Care, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Grahak Samvaad acts as one of the major differentiators for customers opting for commercial vehicles from Tata Motors. The exemplary aftersales service ensures maximum uptime and lower total cost of operations (TCO) throughout the vehicle’s entire life cycle. National Customer Care Day, every year presents us with a golden opportunity to converse with customers, gather precious feedback for our initiatives, that helps us further improve the quality of our aftersales service and customer relationship. We look forward to the suggestions, views and market information received via our partners and customers and implement those learnings in the development of our products and services.”

Tata Motors is leader in the commercial vehicle market and its range of vehicles are the top choice of the Indian logistics industry. Through Sampoorna Seva 2.0, Tata Motors further offers best-in-class commercial vehicle value-added service, thus offering the customers a complete peace of mind. Sampoorna Seva 2.0 package includes breakdown assistance, guaranteed turnaround time, Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC), and easy availability of genuine spare parts, along with its other best-in-the-industry value-added services like Uptime Guarantee, Onsite Service and Fuel Efficiency Management Program. Tata Motors also offers a standard fitment of Fleet Edge – Tata Motors’ next-gen digital solution for optimal fleet management, to further increase the uptime and reduce the total cost of ownership with its entire range of M&HCVs and select I&LCVs.

Related