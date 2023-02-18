Tata Motors completes BS6 Phase II transition ~ Refreshes Passenger Vehicle portfolio with enhanced features

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer today introduced its BS6 Phase II range of passenger vehicles with RDE and E20 compliant engines. Going beyond compliance, Tata Motors has refreshed its portfolio across powertrain options of Petrol, Diesel & CNG with new features which will deliver enhanced safety, drivability, comfort & convenience. The Company has also increased its standard warranty of 2 Years/ 75,000 kms to 3 Years/ 1 lakh kms across the range, offering a hassle-free ownership experience.

Performance Upgrades

The low end drivability of the Altroz and Punch have been enhanced such that they offer a much smoother experience in lower gears. The two models will also see Idle Stop Start as standard coming across all their variants, translating into better on road mileage.

Reinforcing the trust on diesel engines and to offer multiple choice to its customers, the company has upgraded the Revotorq diesel engines for both Altroz and Nexon. Additionally, the Nexon Diesel engine has been retuned to deliver better performance.

Furthermore, the new RDE compliant engines are more responsive, and have been tuned such that they offer more efficiency to the customers.

Improved Safety & Drivability

TPMS has been added to the Tiago and Tigor offering better safety and a stress-free drive.

In line with customer expectations, this new range additionally boasts of a more serene in-cabin experience that has been elevated with a Quieter Cabin, Lower NVH and new features designed to make driving more comfortable, safer, and enjoyable.

Enhanced Reliability

As a reflection of confidence in the quality of its products, superior technology and providing customers with a relaxed ownership experience, Tata Motors has increased its standard warranty from 2 Years/ 75000 kms to 3 Years/ 1 Lakh kms.

Commenting on the enriched ownership experience, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said “Tata Motors has always been an active partner of the Government’s mission to reduce vehicular pollution. We have been constantly innovating and introducing technologies that not only keep emissions in check but also improve upon the unparalleled driving and car ownership experience. In line with this thought process, we took this opportunity of upgrading our cars not only with the new emission standards but also delight our customers with an enhanced portfolio that boasts of cutting-edge safety, drivability, upgraded features, better ride experience and most importantly – a hassle free ownership experience. I am confident that this refreshed range will carry forward the growth trajectory by expanding our market share and increase consumer satisfaction.”