Tata Motors celebrates the roll-out of 400,000th unit of Nexon, launches XZ+(L) variant

New Delhi : Tata Motors celebrates the roll-out of 400,000th unit of Nexon, India’s first car with a full 5-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP, from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. Showcasing the tremendous success and growth of the Nexon brand, the company achieved this feat in just seven months after clocking its 300K milestone, narrowing the time gap between each milestone of 1 lakh units produced since launch. Emerging as the best-selling SUV in its segment by topping the sales charts and registering a staggering 72% YTD growth, the Nexon is clearly the preferred SUV among Indian auto buyers.

In the image (L-R), Mr. Mohan Savarkar, Vice President, Product Line, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Mr. Rajesh Khatri, Vice President, Operations, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, standing proud with the 400,000th unit of the Nexon. To mark this momentous occasion, Tata Motors furthers its Nexon portfolio by launching the new XZ+(L) variant which will be available in Petrol and Diesel powertrains, with manual and automatic transmission options. Available in all Tata Motors showrooms across India, the Nexon XZ+(L) has been launched at an attractive price of INR. 11,37,900 (ex-showroom New Delhi). This new offering by Tata Motors will sport intriguing features such as a wireless charger, ventilated leatherette seats, air purifier and an auto-dimming IRVM. Furthermore, the new XZ+(L) variant will also be offered in #Dark edition of Nexon.”