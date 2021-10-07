Taneira to host its second Exhibition & Sale of Ethnic wear in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Taneira, A TATA brand is hosting a week-long exhibition and sale of handcrafted sarees and suit sets from 8th October, 2021 to 17th October, 2021 (Friday to Sunday) from 11 am onwards at TANISHQ SHOWROOM, CHANDRASEKHPUR-PLOT NO. 332/1803/2028/2527 BHUBANESWAR – 751016. Visitors at the show will be able to witness Taneira’s exclusive range of handcrafted sarees from Banaras, Kanjeevaram, South Silk, Tussar, Maheshwari, and other weaving regions of India all under one roof along with blouses, dupattas, and readymade kurtas.

Speaking about the exhibition, Mr. Raghuvar Seth, Marketing Head, Taneira said, “We are excited to return back to Bhubaneswar with our special curation of festive collection. We aim to provide our customers with the best of India under one roof. We are bringing our exclusive range of sarees and suit sets, handcrafted across varied crafts from Tussar, Banarasi to Ikat and Chanderi along with our festive designs. We are confident that these collections from across the country, as well as our in-house designs will receive a warm welcome by the discerning women here.”

The showcase in Bhubaneswar, Orissa will have a wide range of products. The key highlight of the exhibit will be the ‘Tarang’ collection, an exquisite range of handcrafted sarees in striking ombre designs and refreshing color tones. In various hues of green, pink, yellow, blue and many more, Tarang embodies different textures ranging from ombre, geometrical and striped patterns to fine-textured hues that makes it a versatile collection for the lovers of sarees and all things graceful. Customers can also check out our brand new range of festive collection with various pieces fit for all kinds of occasions – from Navratri to Pujo to Diwali. Dress materials, ready-to-wear blouses, and dupattas will also be on display.

Since inception, Taneira has successfully launched fourteen stores across 6 cities – Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The brand provides an enhanced shopping experience and a full-fledged style studio that houses ready-to-wear blouses and Kurta sets as well, to complete the perfect ensemble.

Exhibition Venue: Tanishq Showroom, Chandrasekhpur-Plot NO. 332/1803/2028/2527 Bhubaneswar – 751016

