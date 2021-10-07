Bollywood Diva Kiara Advani Roped In As Brand Ambassador For Senco Gold & Diamonds

Mumbai: Senco Gold & Diamonds, one of India’s largest jewellery retail chains has signed Bollywood actress Kiara Advani as their brand ambassador. She will be promoting entire gold jewellery range of the brand. Senco Gold & Diamonds also unveiled their new campaign titled ‘Now is the time’ featuring Kiara.

Kiara Advani, who has joined the likes of Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma etc. as the recipient of the Smita Patil Memorial Global Award under Best Actor category, embodies this vibrant spirit of Now perfectly. She has carved a place for herself as one of the most promising stars in a short span of time and since starting out her acting career in Bollywood in 2014, she has delivered hits like Shershaah, Good Newwz, Kabir Singh, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to name a few. The Senco Gold & Diamonds campaign, which will run across Print and Digital mediums from 7th October, 2021 also celebrates the proud association with Kiara Advani, setting the stage for a beautiful journey.

The new campaign reminds everyone to make the most of Now, and not miss out on opportunities waiting for the so-called ‘right time’. The ‘right time’ is always Now and it encourages people to do what they have been planning to do or dreaming of doing. It inspires one to start something new and to discover the best version of oneself.

Speaking on the association, Bollywood diva Ms. Kiara Advani said, “Jewellery holds a very special place in every girl’s life, hence, choosing the right one is very important. I am delighted to be associated with a brand like Senco Gold and Diamonds who have gained the trust of its customer over the years, renowned for its exquisite and unique jewellery designed by its famous karigars. ”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Suvankar Sen, CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, “Senco Gold & Diamonds is proud to associate with Bollywood youth icon Kiara Advani as the new face of our brand. Kiara is an inspiration for today’s young women and personifies the spirit of ‘Now is the time’.”

Senco Gold & Diamonds is renowned for their light-weight and handmade jewellery and the strength of the brand lies in the meticulous craftsmanship of its Bengali karigars. Senco Gold & diamonds has more than 120 stores across India and has adopted an omni-channel strategy for reaching out to consumers. Recently, it launched an online gold transaction platform named DG Gold which is the most reliable and transparent option for investing in 24K Gold of 995 Purity.

Zeuss Sports Entertainment Art Pvt. Ltd. was instrumental in getting Kiara Advani and Senco Gold and Diamonds together for this association.