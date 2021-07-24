Tamil Nadu will buy Chhattisgarh paddy and adopt ration system

Raipur: In view of the success of Chhattisgarh’s paddy procurement system and public distribution system, Tamil Nadu has talked about making similar arrangements in its state. Senior Departmental Officers of Tamil Nadu learned about various aspects of Chhattisgarh’s paddy production system and public distribution system through video conference today. During this time, he expressed satisfaction with the implementation and innovations of these schemes in Chhattisgarh. He has also talked about starting necessary preparations to implement these schemes on the line of Chhattisgarh in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Food and Civil Supply Corporation Commissioner Dr. in the meeting. Anandkumar and Managing Director of Markfed Mr. V. Mr. Manoj Kumar Soni, Special Secretary of Food Department, Rajaraman, Chhattisgarh, Additional Managing Director of Markfed, Mr. Ajay Agarwal was present.

