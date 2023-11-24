Talentnomics India celebrates the success of 8th Annual Global Leadership Conference

New Delhi : TalentNomics India, in collaboration with KAS Japan, hosted the 8th Annual Global Leadership Conference on November 24th, 2023, at Hotel Holiday Inn, Aerocity, New Delhi.

Themed “Equity at Home, in Education, at Workplace, and in Society,” the conference was a day filled with insightful discussions, empowering dialogues, and a shared commitment to fostering equity in all spheres of life.

In the past eight years, TalentNomics India has left an indelible mark, impacting over 3000 individuals, engaging with 100+ global leaders, and collaborating with 40+ organizations. Their unwavering dedication actively contributes to global leadership and equity, creating a positive ripple effect across the landscape.

The day was filled with enriching discussions and insightful presentations. It all started with opening remarks by Ms. Nikita Singla and Aneesh Patnaik. The tone for a day was set by inspiring words from Ms. Ipsita Kathuria Founder and CEO Talentnomics India and Rabea Brauer Country Representative, Japan, Director of Regional Economic Programme Asia (SOPAS), KAS Japan shared her aspirations for the future of the conference. Ms. Andrea Wojnar, the Keynote Speaker for the event, Resident Representative, UNFPA India & Country Director, Bhutan shared invaluable insights on creating an Equiverse. Attendees delved into sessions like “Balancing the Scales: exploring gender equity in families” with Shilpa Ajwani and Heena Handa, and the fascinating “Pioneers of Parity” case study with Suhela Khan, Parineeta Lakra, and Pamesh Rasania.

Afternoon discussions covered “Education for Equity” with Dr. Urvashi Sahni, Maheshwer Peri, and others, as well as a deep dive into “Redefining Urban Spaces” led by Christian Echle, Emani Kumar, Mitali Nikore, and Sarika Chakravarty. The day concluded with an impactful “Closing Manifesto” by Ashok Alexander, Founder – Director, The Antara Foundation leaving us with a sense of empowerment and a vision for a more equitable future.

Ipsita Kathuria, the visionary Founder and CEO of TalentNomics India, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Our journey has been one of continuous growth and impact. We’re proud to be at the forefront of driving change and creating a more inclusive world.”

Rabea Bauer, the Country Representative for KAS Japan, echoed this sentiment, saying, “Collaborating with TalentNomics India aligns seamlessly with our mission at KAS Japan. Together, we strive to shape more prosperous societies and connect influential leaders worldwide. I hope that all the wonderful stories, initiatives and suggestions we heard from our distinguished speakers lead to policy improvements and thus eventually to change”

About KAS Japan: Founded in 1955, KAS Japan is a political foundation with a global footprint, connecting leaders in government, business, academia, and beyond. With a presence in over 100 countries, they are dedicated to shaping prosperous societies worldwide.

About TalentNomics India: TalentNomics India, a non-profit organization, is dedicated to creating a gender-equal universe—an Equiverse. Their holistic approach focuses on cultivating a pool of women leaders, providing multifaceted learning and networking opportunities, and supporting organizations in building diverse teams.

The 8th Annual Global Leadership Conference is a testament to the commitment of both these organisations, bringing together thought leaders, influencers, and change-makers to explore and drive equity in all facets of life.