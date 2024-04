A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the sea area near Hualien, Taiwan, at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time), as reported by the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). Following the earthquake, a red alert for tsunami has been issued. The epicenter was recorded at 23.81 degrees north latitude and 121.74 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 12 km, according to a report from the CENC.