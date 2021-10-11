TAFE launches Massey Service Utsav a nationwide service campaign to reach 10 Lakh customers

Chennai: Indian tractor major and world’s third-largest tractor manufacturer, TAFE – Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, launched a mega nationwide tractor service campaign “Massey Service Utsav” to ensure a hassle-free cultivation season for the farmers. The main objective of the Massey Service Utsav is to benefit farmers by reducing the cost of maintenance and providing them with best-in-class service offered at 1500+ authorized workshops under the guidance of 3000+ highly skilled and well-trained mechanics across the country. Maintenance services ensure 25 to 44 points check-up of each tractor to deliver high performance during the season.

Massey Service Utsav is customized for each tractor owner with attractive offers and lucrative discounts. Gifts and offers on oil services, discounts of 15% on jobs more than Rs. 4000 bill value, 3-5% discount on parts for jobs less than Rs.4000, 10% discount on engine oil and upto 50% off on labour charges, additional care for powervators and a discount of 20% on genuine AgriStar Powervator Blades are some of the key offerings under the Massey Service Utsav.

With MSU, TAFE aims to connect with customers to prepare their tractor for the season, offer special service to customers who’ve not been able to visit authorized workshop in last 12 months and attend to customers who need major overhaul and repairs.

October – November is the peak for farmers across India with the harvest of Kharif crops and sowing of Rabi crops. This creates a very high demand for tractors among farmers. With initiatives like Massey Service Utsav, TAFE aims to help farmers prepare for the key harvest and sowing season for a bountiful harvest and prosperous festive season ahead.

Customers can contact the nearest authorized dealer through telecalls, SMS, social media platforms like Facebook and through WhatsApp. Massey offers Doorstep Service through bikes and vans. Gramin Seva Shivir’s are being conducted to reach out to customers at remote locations. Additionally, customers can book their services through Massey Ferguson call centre number (1800 4200 200) and Massey Care App. Exchange of old tractors and bookings for new Massey Ferguson tractors are also included in the Massey Service Utsav. With the festive season kicking in, through MSU, TAFE intends to reach out to 10 lakh plus customers across India and celebrate this period of joy and happiness together.