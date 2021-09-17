Swachhata Pakhwada Observed in Mumbai Port Trust

New Delhi: Mumbai Port Trust is observing Swachhata Pakhwada from 16th September to 30th September 2021. Cleanliness drive has been started in all the departments/divisions. Digital banners have been displayed on the Intranet, as well as physical banners being placed spreading the message of cleanliness at various locations.

Chairman of the Mumbai Port Trust Rajiv Jalota flagged off the Swachhata activities by administering the Swachhata Pledge to the Heads of Departments and senior officers in the Board Room. The pledge was also administered to the officers and staff in respective departments/divisions.