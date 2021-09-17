Hindi Fortnight Celebrations in Cochin Shipyard Ltd

New Delhi : Many competitions are being conducted among the employees, trainees, contract workmen and family members of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) during Hindi Fortnight from 14 – 28 September 2021. This Year’s theme is “Azadi Ka Amrith Mahotsav”.

Hindi Quiz Competition was conducted on 14.09.2021 among all the employees of CSL and other Units. A total of 96 employees actively submitted their response for the programme. The main objective of this quiz programme was to spread general awareness about the Official Language and Independent India among the employees.

Around 45 employees actively participated in the Hindi Calligraphy competition on 16.09.2021. The programme was conducted based on the theme with a small brief of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as the passage to be written for Calligraphy competition.