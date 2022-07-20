SVAMITVA Scheme aims to cover 6.62 lakh villages in the country from 2020-21 to 2024-25

New Delhi : The Central Sector Scheme, SVAMITVA, aims to provide the ‘Record of Rights’ to village household owners possessing houses in inhabited areas, called Abadi in some States, with legal ownership rights (Property cards/Title deeds). Under the scheme, the land parcels in rural inhabited area of all the villages are surveyed using drone technology. The scheme aims to cover 6.62 lakh villages in the country from Financial Year 2020-21 to Financial Year 2024-25. It is being implemented with the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Survey of India (SoI), State Revenue Department, State Panchayati Raj Department and National Informatics Centre. States need to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SoI for implementation of the scheme. So far 31 States/UTs have signed MoU with SoI.

Under the scheme, funds to Survey of India are provided for two components – Large Scale Mapping (LSM) using drones and establishment of Continuous Operating Reference Station (CORS). Funds on limited scale are also provided directly to States for Information, Education, Communication (IEC) and setting up of State Project Monitoring Unit (SPMU). Funds are also released to National Informatics Centre (NIC) through National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI) for Enhancement of Spatial Planning Application ‘Gram Manchitra’ and Central Infrastructure..

Under SVAMITVA scheme funds are provided to SoI and States/UTs on the basis of number of villages to be covered during a period of time. After receiving demands from SoI and States/UTs, funds are released on time to them after proper scrutiny.

After successful launch of the scheme during 2020-21 in the pilot States of Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh in Phase 1, SVAMITVA Scheme was extended throughout the country from 2021-22. Under the scheme, the funds are provided to State/UTs to carry out Information, Education, Communication (IEC) activities to spread the awareness of the scheme. Setting up interim targets for the States/UTs and Survey of India, regular meeting with States/ Survey of India for monitoring, four level monitoring system at National, State, District and Panchayat, hand-holding of States/UTs, discussion with difference stakeholders at various workshops etc. are some of the steps taken by the Government to implement and to further the reach of the scheme.

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.