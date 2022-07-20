PMGSY : More than 40,000 roads with road length of over 2.10 lakh kms built in more than five years

New Delhi : The details of roads completed in the last five years and current year under various interventions/verticals of PMGSY are as under:

Year No. of roads Road length (in km) 2017-18 9,260 48,670 2018-19 8,586 48,093 2019-20 8,678 27,305 2020-21 5,581 36,687 2021-22 6,539 41,971 2022-23 (as on 14.07.2022) 1,883 7,513 Total 40,527 2,10,239

Further, as on 14th July 2022, 13217 no. of roads measuring 65,320 km are ongoing under various interventions/verticals of PMGSY.

Various impact assessment studies that have been carried out by Independent Agencies have concluded that PMGSY has helped in better access to market place for the rural communities and generated employments in various forms. It has also helped in also accessing various social services such as those relating to education and health. Resultant impact of these improvements has been substantial mitigation of poverty and unemployment. The results of some of recent evaluations are listed below:

An evaluation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes in Rural Development Sector, including Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana was carried out by the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO) of NITI Aayog in 2020. The following are the main findings of this study:

(i) It was found that the scheme is well aligned with India’s international goals and is seen to contribute to SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) 2 & 9 as it addresses the issues of poverty, hunger and infrastructure for growth.

(ii) Roads constructed under PMGSY have been observed to create positive impacts at both at level of the household and the community.

(iii)The roads have been observed to increase access to market and livelihood opportunities, health and education facilities.

(iv) PMGSY is noted to build the foundations for long-lasting poverty reduction in rural India. Improved rural connectivity provides a long-term and sustained boost in the living standards of rural populations as it allows households to accumulate wealth and human capital.

An impact evaluation study was conducted by World Bank, 2018, the main findings of which are as follows:-

The crops taken to the markets for sale from PMGSY roads increased by 8%. Rate of primary employment in non-farm sector increased by about 13% Share of people with primary employment outside their habitation increased by 8% Share of babies delivered at home decreased by 30% in connected habitations

Moreover, IIM-Ahmadabad, in its study titled “Outcome Monitoring System under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), July 2017, (Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya)” concluded that the construction of PMGSY road was able to bring about socio- economic change in the life of the poor at par with the other sections of society and sometimes even more than that.

This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.