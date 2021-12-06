Sustainability of Ujjwala Yojana , average consumption of PMUY beneficiaries increased : Rameshwar Teli

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas,  Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that State/UT-wise details of total new LPG connections, including LPG connections released under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during 2020-21 and 2021-22 (April-October, 2021) are at Annexure-I

State/UT-wise details of Ujjwala beneficiaries taken refill since 1st April 2020 are at Annexure-II

In the current Financial Year (April-October, 2021), 84 % of PMUY beneficiaries, who had got LPG connections under PMUY-I, have come back for refill. The average consumption of PMUY beneficiaries during Financial Year 2019-20 was 3 refill of 14.2 kg and  has increased to 4.39 refill during Financial Year 2020-21.

The Government has taken several steps to encourage better consumption of LPG by PMUY beneficiaries, which include deferment of loan recovery from subsidy amount, swap option from 14.2 kg to 5 Kg to reduce upfront cash outgo, option of 5 Kg Double Bottle Connection, conducting Pradhan Mantri LPG Panchayat to convince the beneficiaries to use LPG on sustained basis, mass awareness camps, upto 3 free refills to PMUY beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Package from April to December 2020 etc.

Annexure-I

   
S.

No.

 STATE/UT LPG  Connections released during Financial Year 2020-21 and 2021-22 (April-October, 2021)  
1 CHANDIGARH 10,947
2 DELHI 1,42,504
3 HARYANA 3,85,664
4 HIMACHAL PRADESH 1,05,922
5 JAMMU & KASHMIR (INCLUDING LADAKH) 86,871
6 PUNJAB 3,24,855
7 RAJASTHAN 4,64,457
8 UTTAR PRADESH 29,44,972
9 UTTRAKHAND 1,75,441
10 ANDAMAN & NICOBAR 8,953
11 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 24,322
12 ASSAM 6,15,077
13 BIHAR 22,32,063
14 JHARKHAND 3,25,122
15 MANIPUR 56,415
16 MEGHALAYA 30,858
17 MIZORAM 21,464
18 NAGALAND 32,807
19 ODISHA 6,35,666
20 SIKKIM 18,461
21 TRIPURA 29,882
22 WEST BENGAL 20,79,456
23 CHATTISGARH 3,83,612
24 DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI 8,884
25 GOA 24,323
26 GUJARAT 8,56,772
27 MADHYA PRADESH 9,98,363
28 MAHARASHTRA 16,46,055
29 ANDHRA PRADESH 5,42,417
30 KARNATAKA 9,15,332
31 KERALA 3,84,244
32 LAKSHADWEEP 1,831
33 PUDUCHERRY 14,233
34 TAMILNADU 9,12,036
35 TELANGANA 5,48,090
  ALL INDIA 179,88,371

 

ANNEXURE –II

State/UT Number of PMUY Customers taken refill since 1st Apr’20 (As on 01.12.2021)
ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS 12,523
ANDHRA PRADESH 4,03,003
ARUNACHAL PRADESH 45,847
ASSAM 36,82,911
BIHAR 94,52,444
CHANDIGARH 92
CHHATTISGARH 30,62,650
DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI & DAMAN AND DIU 15,146
DELHI 81,156
GOA 1,070
GUJARAT 33,12,464
HARYANA 7,25,475
HIMACHAL PRADESH 1,37,168
JAMMU & KASHMIR 12,16,755
JHARKHAND 33,68,928
KARNATAKA 33,16,091
KERALA 2,84,522
LADAKH 11,035
LAKSHADWEEP 296
MADHYA PRADESH 76,85,740
MAHARASHTRA 45,68,228
MANIPUR 1,65,117
MEGHALAYA 1,55,726
MIZORAM 28,796
NAGALAND 64,016
ODISHA 50,32,339
PUDUCHERRY 14,807
PUNJAB 12,19,449
RAJASTHAN 64,96,633
SIKKIM 11,501
TAMILNADU 33,76,644
TELANGANA 10,95,510
TRIPURA 2,53,741
UTTAR PRADESH 156,98,405
UTTARAKHAND 4,27,033
WEST BENGAL 99,87,318
TOTAL 854,10,579

