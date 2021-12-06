Sustainability of Ujjwala Yojana , average consumption of PMUY beneficiaries increased : Rameshwar Teli

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that State/UT-wise details of total new LPG connections, including LPG connections released under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during 2020-21 and 2021-22 (April-October, 2021) are at Annexure-I

State/UT-wise details of Ujjwala beneficiaries taken refill since 1st April 2020 are at Annexure-II

In the current Financial Year (April-October, 2021), 84 % of PMUY beneficiaries, who had got LPG connections under PMUY-I, have come back for refill. The average consumption of PMUY beneficiaries during Financial Year 2019-20 was 3 refill of 14.2 kg and has increased to 4.39 refill during Financial Year 2020-21.

The Government has taken several steps to encourage better consumption of LPG by PMUY beneficiaries, which include deferment of loan recovery from subsidy amount, swap option from 14.2 kg to 5 Kg to reduce upfront cash outgo, option of 5 Kg Double Bottle Connection, conducting Pradhan Mantri LPG Panchayat to convince the beneficiaries to use LPG on sustained basis, mass awareness camps, upto 3 free refills to PMUY beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Package from April to December 2020 etc.

Annexure-I

S. No. STATE/UT LPG Connections released during Financial Year 2020-21 and 2021-22 (April-October, 2021) 1 CHANDIGARH 10,947 2 DELHI 1,42,504 3 HARYANA 3,85,664 4 HIMACHAL PRADESH 1,05,922 5 JAMMU & KASHMIR (INCLUDING LADAKH) 86,871 6 PUNJAB 3,24,855 7 RAJASTHAN 4,64,457 8 UTTAR PRADESH 29,44,972 9 UTTRAKHAND 1,75,441 10 ANDAMAN & NICOBAR 8,953 11 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 24,322 12 ASSAM 6,15,077 13 BIHAR 22,32,063 14 JHARKHAND 3,25,122 15 MANIPUR 56,415 16 MEGHALAYA 30,858 17 MIZORAM 21,464 18 NAGALAND 32,807 19 ODISHA 6,35,666 20 SIKKIM 18,461 21 TRIPURA 29,882 22 WEST BENGAL 20,79,456 23 CHATTISGARH 3,83,612 24 DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI 8,884 25 GOA 24,323 26 GUJARAT 8,56,772 27 MADHYA PRADESH 9,98,363 28 MAHARASHTRA 16,46,055 29 ANDHRA PRADESH 5,42,417 30 KARNATAKA 9,15,332 31 KERALA 3,84,244 32 LAKSHADWEEP 1,831 33 PUDUCHERRY 14,233 34 TAMILNADU 9,12,036 35 TELANGANA 5,48,090 ALL INDIA 179,88,371

ANNEXURE –II

State/UT Number of PMUY Customers taken refill since 1st Apr’20 (As on 01.12.2021) ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS 12,523 ANDHRA PRADESH 4,03,003 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 45,847 ASSAM 36,82,911 BIHAR 94,52,444 CHANDIGARH 92 CHHATTISGARH 30,62,650 DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI & DAMAN AND DIU 15,146 DELHI 81,156 GOA 1,070 GUJARAT 33,12,464 HARYANA 7,25,475 HIMACHAL PRADESH 1,37,168 JAMMU & KASHMIR 12,16,755 JHARKHAND 33,68,928 KARNATAKA 33,16,091 KERALA 2,84,522 LADAKH 11,035 LAKSHADWEEP 296 MADHYA PRADESH 76,85,740 MAHARASHTRA 45,68,228 MANIPUR 1,65,117 MEGHALAYA 1,55,726 MIZORAM 28,796 NAGALAND 64,016 ODISHA 50,32,339 PUDUCHERRY 14,807 PUNJAB 12,19,449 RAJASTHAN 64,96,633 SIKKIM 11,501 TAMILNADU 33,76,644 TELANGANA 10,95,510 TRIPURA 2,53,741 UTTAR PRADESH 156,98,405 UTTARAKHAND 4,27,033 WEST BENGAL 99,87,318 TOTAL 854,10,579