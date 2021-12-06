Sustainability of Ujjwala Yojana , average consumption of PMUY beneficiaries increased : Rameshwar Teli

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that State/UT-wise details of total new LPG connections, including LPG connections released under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during 2020-21 and 2021-22 (April-October, 2021) are at Annexure-I
State/UT-wise details of Ujjwala beneficiaries taken refill since 1st April 2020 are at Annexure-II
In the current Financial Year (April-October, 2021), 84 % of PMUY beneficiaries, who had got LPG connections under PMUY-I, have come back for refill. The average consumption of PMUY beneficiaries during Financial Year 2019-20 was 3 refill of 14.2 kg and has increased to 4.39 refill during Financial Year 2020-21.
The Government has taken several steps to encourage better consumption of LPG by PMUY beneficiaries, which include deferment of loan recovery from subsidy amount, swap option from 14.2 kg to 5 Kg to reduce upfront cash outgo, option of 5 Kg Double Bottle Connection, conducting Pradhan Mantri LPG Panchayat to convince the beneficiaries to use LPG on sustained basis, mass awareness camps, upto 3 free refills to PMUY beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Package from April to December 2020 etc.
Annexure-I
|S.
No.
|STATE/UT
|LPG Connections released during Financial Year 2020-21 and 2021-22 (April-October, 2021)
|1
|CHANDIGARH
|10,947
|2
|DELHI
|1,42,504
|3
|HARYANA
|3,85,664
|4
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|1,05,922
|5
|JAMMU & KASHMIR (INCLUDING LADAKH)
|86,871
|6
|PUNJAB
|3,24,855
|7
|RAJASTHAN
|4,64,457
|8
|UTTAR PRADESH
|29,44,972
|9
|UTTRAKHAND
|1,75,441
|10
|ANDAMAN & NICOBAR
|8,953
|11
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|24,322
|12
|ASSAM
|6,15,077
|13
|BIHAR
|22,32,063
|14
|JHARKHAND
|3,25,122
|15
|MANIPUR
|56,415
|16
|MEGHALAYA
|30,858
|17
|MIZORAM
|21,464
|18
|NAGALAND
|32,807
|19
|ODISHA
|6,35,666
|20
|SIKKIM
|18,461
|21
|TRIPURA
|29,882
|22
|WEST BENGAL
|20,79,456
|23
|CHATTISGARH
|3,83,612
|24
|DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI
|8,884
|25
|GOA
|24,323
|26
|GUJARAT
|8,56,772
|27
|MADHYA PRADESH
|9,98,363
|28
|MAHARASHTRA
|16,46,055
|29
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|5,42,417
|30
|KARNATAKA
|9,15,332
|31
|KERALA
|3,84,244
|32
|LAKSHADWEEP
|1,831
|33
|PUDUCHERRY
|14,233
|34
|TAMILNADU
|9,12,036
|35
|TELANGANA
|5,48,090
|ALL INDIA
|179,88,371
ANNEXURE –II
|State/UT
|Number of PMUY Customers taken refill since 1st Apr’20 (As on 01.12.2021)
|ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLANDS
|12,523
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|4,03,003
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|45,847
|ASSAM
|36,82,911
|BIHAR
|94,52,444
|CHANDIGARH
|92
|CHHATTISGARH
|30,62,650
|DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI & DAMAN AND DIU
|15,146
|DELHI
|81,156
|GOA
|1,070
|GUJARAT
|33,12,464
|HARYANA
|7,25,475
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|1,37,168
|JAMMU & KASHMIR
|12,16,755
|JHARKHAND
|33,68,928
|KARNATAKA
|33,16,091
|KERALA
|2,84,522
|LADAKH
|11,035
|LAKSHADWEEP
|296
|MADHYA PRADESH
|76,85,740
|MAHARASHTRA
|45,68,228
|MANIPUR
|1,65,117
|MEGHALAYA
|1,55,726
|MIZORAM
|28,796
|NAGALAND
|64,016
|ODISHA
|50,32,339
|PUDUCHERRY
|14,807
|PUNJAB
|12,19,449
|RAJASTHAN
|64,96,633
|SIKKIM
|11,501
|TAMILNADU
|33,76,644
|TELANGANA
|10,95,510
|TRIPURA
|2,53,741
|UTTAR PRADESH
|156,98,405
|UTTARAKHAND
|4,27,033
|WEST BENGAL
|99,87,318
|TOTAL
|854,10,579