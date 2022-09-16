Odisha : Suryakiran Airshow by Indian Air Force (IAF) aerobatics display team pulls over huge audience at Kuakhai riverbed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : The Suryakiran Airshow by Indian Air Force (IAF) aerobatics display team as part of the ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations pulled over huge audience at Kuakhai riverbed.

According to sources, Two HAWK aircraft have taken part in the show while two other HAWKs are on standby. In the first phase, the Air Force team displayed a nine-aircraft formation over Kuakhai River at about 10.30 am.

Further, Odisha’s Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief justice of Orissa High Court Justice Gopala Ballav Patnaik, and other dignitaries are also present at Kuakhai riverbed to witness the airshow.