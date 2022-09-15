Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik rings opening bell at Bombay Stock Exchange

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik rang the ceremonial opening bell of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) here during his three-day visit to Mumbai.

“Honoured to ring the opening bell at Bombay Stock Exchange (@BSEIndia), #Mumbai. For investors looking forward to invest, #Odisha is indeed a place to be. Appeal investors to take advantage of conducive business ecosystem, friendly facilitation service & policies. #InvestInOdisha,” tweeted the CM.

On Wednesday, the Government of Odisha, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), hosted the Odisha Investors’ Meet in Mumbai. The Make in Odisha Conclave’22 will be held in Bhubaneswar from 30th November to 4th November 2022.