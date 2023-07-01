New Delhi: Supreme Court grants interim protection to activist Teesta Setalvad by staying for seven days the order of the Gujarat High Court asking her to surrender immediately.

Her regular bail was rejected by the Gujarat High Court today in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

SC stays Gujarat High Court order directing Teesta Setalvad to surrender immediately. Directs Registry to to obtain orders from the CJI to place the case before an appropriate Bench in a week. The three-judge Bench observes that the HC was wrong to not grant her consideration of being a woman and entitled to special protection under Section 437CrPC.