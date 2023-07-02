India storm into final of SAFF football championship defeating Lebanon 4-2

India defeated Lebanon 4-2 in the semi-final of the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru yesterday. The match entered into a penalty shootout as none of the teams could score any goal even in the regular time as well as the extra-time.

The score remained 0-0. In the penalty shootout, Sunil Chhetri’s goal in the first attempt and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s save put India 1-0 ahead of Lebanon before the hosts eventually won it 4-2.

Earlier, Kuwait entered the final of the SAFF championship by defeating Bangladesh in the first semi-final by a solitary goal. Al Bloushi gave the lead in extra time. Both teams were without a score in the regular time.

In the final, India will play against Kuwait on the 4th of July.