Superstar Ranveer Singh and Bold Care’s teleshopping parody to promote awareness as part of the ongoing #TakeBoldCareOfHer initiative

Bold Care Co-founder and Indian Superstar, Ranveer Singh reunite with internet sensation Johnny Sins to create a teleshopping spoof bringing back the 90’s era

This teleshopping parody film is the continuation of the #TakeBoldCareOfHer campaign by Bold Care which was introduced a few weeks ago

Mumbai : Following the massive success of their first brand film, Bold Care, India’s No. 1 sexual health and wellness brand, has unveiled the second installment of their innovative #TakeBoldCareOfHer campaign. The latest brand film, which showcases Bold Care’s bestselling product, EXTEND Delay Spray, designed to help men last longer in bed, features Bold Care’s Co-Founder & Indian Superstar, Ranveer Singh, hilariously taking on the role of a teleshopping show host.

Reuniting Ranveer with famed internet personality Johnny Sins, the ad blends comedy with informative content, continuing Bold Care’s iconic style of educating and entertaining. From the creative minds of Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team, the brand film was directed by Ayappa KM, maintaining the high standard of creative excellence set by Bold Care’s previous collaborations. Produced by Earlyman Films, a leader in the ad production industry, the brand film exemplifies its commitment to breaking taboos and fostering open conversations about sexual wellness.

Rajat Jadhav, Co-Founder of Bold Care, expressed his enthusiasm for the new ad film, stating

“With the phenomenal response to our first ad film #TakeBoldCareOfHer and the sheer brilliance of Ranveer, we’re glad that we took the big step to address men’s sexual health and wellness in India. Our intention was simply to start a dialogue for a portion of society that typically avoids discussing these topics. Our previous ad received widespread acceptance & generous love from the audience. Now, we’re returning back with another ad that combines comedy and awareness to further strengthen our narrative on men’s sexual health conversations”.

Ranveer Singh, Co-Founder and the star of the campaign, shared his thoughts: “Bold Care’s mission is to champion men’s sexual health and spearhead meaningful conversations through innovative methods aimed at raising awareness. The success of the first brand film has been overwhelming. It resulted in the brand witnessing growth upwards 10X on orders and we are looking forward to this one as well.”