New Delhi:Superstar Rajinikanth receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at 67th National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi.

The 67th National Film Awards, which were announced earlier this year, are being presented in person at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan today. Dhanush And Manoj Bajpayee have received their awards for Best Actor. Kangana Ranaut received her award for Best Actress. Superstar Rajinikanth, who is to receive his Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the ceremony today, arrived at the venue in a white outfit. Filmmaker Nitesh Ranjan Agnihotri was the Guest Of Honour. He was among the first few celebs who graced the red carpet, including the juries for the awards and for Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Actor Biswajit Chatterjee, who was one of the jury members, said they selected Rajinikanth for the honour because he is a “talented” person and very “down to earth.”