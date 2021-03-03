Successful trial run of Double Stacked Dwarf Container Train to JN Port

Mumbai: In a Railways undertook a successful trial run of double stacked dwarf container train from Mehsana (Gujarat) to JN Port today on 3rd March, 2021. The train with five wagons of double stacked dwarf containers arrived at 11:30 hours and departed at 13:00 hours.

The ‘dwarf’ containers provides 67% increase in volume when double-stacked and can carry a weight of 71 tons, against 40 tons by an ISO container. Indian Railways has given 17% discount on haulage cost for double stack dwarf container trains compared to double stack ISO container trains coupled with additional volume benefit.

JN Port is in the process of finalizing an Operator for “Management, Maintenance and Operation of Dedicated Dwarf Container Depot (D-Depot) inside the Port area at JNPT”. Inside the D-Depot ISO EXIM containers will be destuffed/restuffed and then re-stuffed in Dwarf Containers for further movement on rail to and from JN Port.

The concept of Dwarf container would be game changer as the rail movement of EXIM cargo through double stacked dwarf containers would significantly provide cost advantage to the customers and enhance rail traffic at JN Port.