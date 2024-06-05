STPI celebrates 33rd Foundation Day: Commemorates three decades of contributions towards building India’s technological future

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) today proudly celebrated its 33rd Foundation Day today, commemorating over three decades of unparalleled contributions towards the Indian technology sector in terms of software exports, as well as towards nurturing a modern tech startup ecosystem. The event held at the prestigious Ashok Hotel in New Delhi with the theme of “Positioning Bharat as a Tech Product Nation” was graced by Secretary of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Shri S Krishnan and the Director General of STPI, Shri Arvind Kumar, as well as other dignitaries from both the government and technology industry, such as Shri Vishal Dhupar, MD of NVIDIA and Shri Tejas Goenka, MD of Tally Solutions, all of whom commemorated STPI on the landmark achievement and tremendous contribution over the past three decades.

To strengthen the tech startup ecosystem in terms of networking and affordable incubation space, STPI launched a networking and resource discovery platform (SayujNet) and STPI Workspace portal (STPI-Workspace). The STPI announced its initiative towards developing India’s sovereign cloud journey under the brand name “Ananta”, which will be a hyperscale cloud made by Indians for Indians. Apart from the conventional Compute Infrastructure Services (IAAS), Ananta will also offer PAAS, SAAS and GPU based services.

The event also saw the signing of two MoUs aimed at developing and nurturing a holistic ecosystem for fostering the next generation of tech start-ups in India. The first MoU was signed between Sabudh Foundation and STPI with the objective of creating skill-development initiatives and nurturing entrepreneurial training ecosystem in DeepTech for Engineering Graduates. The inauguration event also saw an MoU exchange between STPINEXT initiatives and DBS Bank India Pvt Ltd aimed at strengthening the tech startup ecosystem in India.

The momentous inauguration ceremony also saw, Shri Krishnan unveil the DeepTech Knowledge Report on, ‘Cutting-Edge Tech Forging India as a Software Product Nation’, which would serve as the apparatus for transforming India into the new hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. This report will provide strategic insights into the current state of cutting-edge technologies in India, as well as the challenges and opportunities for growth and innovation.

Sharing his insights, Shri S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, said, “Today, STPI has a greater presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. That is a way that prosperity spreads. What we want to achieve is to help in aggregating talent and aggregating opportunity, through the possibilities of networking and digital connectivity. STPI as an organization is playing a pivotal role in engendering such an environment and putting together such an ecosystem, which is helping India to emerge as a product nation, both in software, software embedded products, and to some extent even in hardware. I would like to congratulate STPI for their contribution in making India truly a digital product nation. We look towards them in the coming decade to continue their good work, so that India truly achieves its growth ambitions.”

Following this, the Director General of STPI, Shri Arvind Kumar addressed the event, “Today is a proud moment for STPI. We have provided dedicated IT/ITES support since 1991, this has been made possible because of the hard work and perseverance of each and every member of the STPI family. We started our journey with three centres and today we have presence in 65 centres across the nation. Looking forward, our mandate from the Ministry is to nurture entrepreneurship and bolster IT/ITES industries in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. We have created 24 Centres of Entrepreneurship (CoEs) and implemented the Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS), which have yielded significant breakthroughs in cutting-edge digital frontiers, while also nurturing over 1000 startups across domains such as Blockchain, AI, IoT, AR and VR. With these initiatives, STPI continues to advance the technology industry and provide a conducive environment for entrepreneurship to prosper in India. As we celebrate the spirit of collaboration and partnership, we will continue to build upon the strong foundation laid over the previous three decades, and aim to achieve greater heights in the future.”

Shri Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions said, “Software products can have a tremendous Impact on the last mile when it comes to providing quality health and education services. We must all strive to create the right ambition, develop focused skillsets, and foster the dedicated attitude in our talent pool. This will create a multiplier-effect in bolstering the Indian economic growth story. I wish STPI all the very best in their journey ahead and look forward to seeing STPI achieve greater heights in the years to come.”

Sharing his insights, Shri Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, NVIDIA South Asia said, “We are in the midst of the next industrial revolution, wherein AI intends to solve humanity’s greatest problem called perception. The day is not far when digital assistance will replace your mobile. Hence, I think it is imperative to realize the true potential AI. We are confident that AI will become the critical component of the next industrial revolution and will help usher in disruptive growth that we need to see in the digital economy. We are on the cusp of some extremely interesting and significant developments, which are to happen in this sector. This is a space that needs to be watched in the coming years and watched closely. And we need to be very, very active participants in this. And STPI has its role cut out in the days to come.”

The inaugural event was followed by two expert panel discussions, which had themes of, “Brand Bharat: Harnessing the Power of IT/ITES for AI and Deep Tech”, and “Brand Bharat: Accelerating Design and Development of Electronic Products in India” respectively. By empowering IT Industry and individuals, STPI has driven innovation and inspired the next generation of tech leaders, contributing to a brighter and more technologically advanced future for India. Through its dedication to innovation, inclusivity, and strategic partnerships, STPI has transformed India’s technological landscape and positioned the country as a global leader in technology.

About Software Technology Parks of India (STPI)

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) was established and registered as an autonomous society under the Societies Registration Act 1860, under the then Department of Electronics (the present Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology), Government of India on 5th June 1991 with an objective to implement Software Technology Park (STP) and Electronics Hardware Technology Park (EHTP) schemes, set up and manage infrastructure facilities. STPI also provides High Speed Data Communication (HSDC) facilities, Incubation facilities, especially to local start-ups/ entrepreneurs. Further, STPI is nurturing pan India start-up ecosystem through its initiatives like Centres of Entrepreneurship (CoEs) & Next Generation Incubation scheme (NGIS).