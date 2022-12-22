State-wise disbursement and utilization of funds under the Schemes of North Eastern Council for Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region

The year-wise Budget Estimates (BE), Revised Estimates (RE) and Actual Expenditure (AE) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) from 2019-20 to 2021-22.

The state-wise disbursement and utilization of funds under Schemes of NEC excluding the amount disbursed to agencies other than State Government agencies during the last 3 years (2019-20 to 2021-22).

Budget Allocation to MDoNER from 2019-20 to 2021-22, year wise.

Rs. in crore

Year Budget Estimates (BE) Revised Estimates (RE) Actual Expenditure (AE) AE as % of RE 2019-20 3000.00 2670.00 2669.72 100 2020-21 3048.73 1860.00 1859.99 100 2021-22 2658.00 2658.00 2657.47 100

Disbursal and utilization of funds under Schemes of NEC from 2019-20 to 2021-22, State-wise

Rs. in crore.

State Amount Disbursed Amount Utilized Arunachal Pradesh 144.61 197.63 Assam 92.42 101.66 Manipur 118.49 217.11 Meghalaya 136.20 115.83 Mizoram 158.90 324.32 Nagaland 139.54 142.87 Sikkim 102.37 74.88 Tripura 182.19 68.03

This information was given by Minister of Development of North Eastern Region Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.