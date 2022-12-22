State-wise disbursement and utilization of funds under the Schemes of North Eastern Council for Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region

The year-wise Budget Estimates (BE), Revised Estimates (RE) and Actual Expenditure (AE) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) from 2019-20 to 2021-22.
The state-wise disbursement and utilization of funds under Schemes of NEC excluding the amount disbursed to agencies other than State Government agencies during the last 3 years (2019-20 to 2021-22).
Budget Allocation to MDoNER from 2019-20 to 2021-22, year wise.
Rs. in crore
|Year
|Budget Estimates (BE)
|Revised Estimates (RE)
|Actual Expenditure
(AE)
|AE as % of RE
|2019-20
|3000.00
|2670.00
|2669.72
|100
|2020-21
|3048.73
|1860.00
|1859.99
|100
|2021-22
|2658.00
|2658.00
|2657.47
|100
Disbursal and utilization of funds under Schemes of NEC from 2019-20 to 2021-22, State-wise
Rs. in crore.
|State
|Amount Disbursed
|Amount Utilized
|Arunachal Pradesh
|144.61
|197.63
|Assam
|92.42
|101.66
|Manipur
|118.49
|217.11
|Meghalaya
|136.20
|115.83
|Mizoram
|158.90
|324.32
|Nagaland
|139.54
|142.87
|Sikkim
|102.37
|74.88
|Tripura
|182.19
|68.03
This information was given by Minister of Development of North Eastern Region Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.