Ministry of DoNER has sanctioned 41 projects worth Rs.90.00 crore, under Hill Area Development Programme

Hill Area Development Programme (HADP) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region was launched on pilot basis for 2 years viz. 2018-19 and 2019-20 in Tamenglong (now Tamenglong and Noney) district of Manipur. Under HADP, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region has sanctioned 41 projects worth Rs.90.00 crore. The project-wise details of the utilization of funds are annexed. There is no plan to expand the scope of the programme. The policy objective of the programme are catered to under other schemes of the Ministry.

Project wise details of Utilization of funds as reported by State Government of Manipur.

Sl. No Name of Works/ Projects Utilisation (Rs in crore) 1 Foot path Suspension Bridge (11) 1.22 2 Establishment of Cold Storage Chain at Tamenglong. 0.47 3 Improvement of Tamenglong Dist. Hospital approach road 0.14 4 Water Supply Scheme at Tamah, Tamei SD 7.09 5 Tea Processing Unit at Tamenglong HQ 0.55 6 Establishment of Bamboo Processing Centre at Tamenglong HQ 0.88 7 Development & promotion of Eco Tourism Centres at Zeliad lake &Tharon Cave, Tamenglong 3.40 8 Purchase of Hospital Equipments for Tamenglong District Hospital 1.91 9 Telemedicine at District Hospital +3 PHC 0.02 10 Construction of Pack House at 24 locations 0.75 11 Fruits and vegetables processing Plant at Tamenglong 0.62 12 Spice processing Unit at Tamei 0.62 13 Fruits and Vegetables Processing Plant at Azuram 0.62 14 Teachers’ Quarters (Barrack type) at 2 schools (Langmei Hr Sec School, TameiEklavaya Model Residential School, TML) 0.73 15 Girls’ Hostel at 2 Schools (Langmei Hr Sec School, TameiEklavaya Model Residential School, TML) 1.15 16 Transit/ Working Hostel for District Level Officers at 3 Sub Division HQ (TML, Tamei, Tousem) 2.15 17 Convention Centre / Training Hall at Tamenglong 0.00 18 Construction of Women Marketing Complex at Tamenglong DHQ 0.00 19 Rural water supply scheme at Nungba Subdivision HQ 5.36 20 Rural water Supply scheme for Haochong SD HQ and adjoining areas 3.73 21 Upgradation of Connecting Roads under Noney Dist HQ (SH: P/L GSB, WBM & PC) 2.38 22 Construction of Suspension bridge over ljei river, Nungnang village 0.63 23 Construction of Suspension bridge over Irang river at Tamlok Village 0.38 24 Construction of Suspension bridge over Chengthuitok river at Sempat Naga Village 0.20 25 Construction of Suspension bridge over Barak river at Tuiphai Village 0.11 26 Construction of Transit Hostel cum Quarter for Govt. Employee/ Doctor/ Teachers at Nungba HQ 0.98 27 Construction of Transit Quarter/Hostel at Nungba Higher secondary School 0.55 28 Construction of Transit Hostel cum Quarter for Govt. Employee/Doctor/Teachers at Noney HQ 0.95 29 Construction of Transit Hostel cum Qtr for Govt. Employees/Doctor/Teachers at Haochong 0.96 30 Construction of Transit Quarter/Hostel at Khangsillung Hr. Secondary School, Khoupum 0.72 31 Construction of Transit Hostel for Doctor and Nurses at PHC,Noney 0.39 32 Construction of Nungba PHC Operation Theatre 0.22 33 Construction of Market shed with storage at Lukhambi 0.68 34 Construction of Chilly/Spices processing centre at Khoupum under integrated horti/Agri project 0.62 35 Construction of Pack house at 20 places under Integrated Horti /Agri project 0.62 36 Construction of Bamboo shoot processing centre at Noney under integrated Horti/ Agri 0.36 37 Construction of incubation centre under integrated Horti/Agri project 0.27 38 Construction of feedplant at Lukhambi under integrated Horti/ Agri 0.35 39 Tea processing centre under Integrated Horti/Agri project 0.47 40 Sustainable Agro Livestock Technology (SALT) 4 Model Village 2.41 41 Engaging local vibrant NGO for community mobilization and institutional building under Integrated Horti/Agri project 0.35 Total: 46.01

This information was given by Minister of Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.