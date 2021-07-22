State Commission for Protection of Child Rights set up in all States and Union Territories

New Delhi : Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today said that State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCRs) have been set up in all the States and Union Territories except the two newly constituted UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

As per the information provided by NCPCR the details of number of complaints registered with National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) or suo moto taken up and inquiry completed during the last five years may be seen at Annexure-I.

As per the information received from various State SCPCR’s the details of number of complaints registered with the various commissions at State level or suo moto taken up and inquiry completed during the last five years, State-wise report may seen at Annexure-II.

As per Section 13 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, NCPCR has been mandated to take inquire into cases of violation of child rights and recommend initiation of proceedings in such cases. Regular follow-up is done for ensuring timely redressal of complaints. The Commission also conducts inspection visits and research studies, based on complaints received.