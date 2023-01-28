STARTUP20 INCEPTION MEET – NIIO SHOWCASE

The Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation(NIIO) showcased medical innovations undertaken by Indian Naval officers during the inception meeting of the Startup20 Engagement Group under India’s G20 presidency. Various medical innovations including the ‘Aadyant’ Oxygen Recycling System(ORS), ‘Spandan’ low-cost digital stethoscope and ‘Nebiro’ smart portable nebuliser were displayed.

Delegates from G 20 countries and senior functionaries including G20 Sherpa Mr Amitabh Kant and CEO Niti Aayog Mr Parameswaran Iyer interacted with the naval officers and praised the innovative work being done by the Indian Navy under the theme “Indian Navy – Innovating towards Nation Building”.

The two-day event, set up under India’s G20 presidency is being held on 28-29 Jan 23 at Hyderabad. Startup20 aspires to create a global narrative for supporting start-ups and enabling synergies between start-ups, corporates, investors, innovation agencies and other key ecosystem stakeholders.