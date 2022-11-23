Startup India launches Startup applications for MAARG Portal

New Delhi : The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has launched a call for startup applications for registration on the MAARG portal, the National Mentorship Platform by Startup India.

To further boost the Indian startup ecosystem, currently ranked 3rd largest globally, Startup India is focused on catalysing the startup culture and building a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in India. In this context, MAARG portal – Mentorship, Advisory, Assistance, Resilience and Growth, is a one stop platform to facilitate mentorship for startups across diverse sectors, functions, stages, geographies, and backgrounds. The objectives of the MAARG portal are –

•To provide sector focused guidance, handholding, and support to startups throughout their lifecycle

•To establish a formalized and structured platform that facilitates intelligent matchmaking between the mentors and their respective mentees

•To facilitate efficient and expert mentorship for startups and build an outcome-oriented mechanism that allows timely tracking of the mentor-mentee engagements

Startups can now effectively connect with academicians, industry experts, successful founders, seasoned investors, and other experts from across the globe, through Artificial Intelligence (AI) based matchmaking, to get personalized guidance on growth and strategy. The key features of the portal include customizable mentorship programs for ecosystem enablers, mobile-friendly user interface, recognition for contributing mentors, video and audio call options, etc.

The MAARG Portal is being operationalized in three phases,

1.Phase I: Mentor Onboarding

Successfully launched and executed, 400+ expert mentors are onboarded across sectors

2.Phase II: Startup Onboarding

DPIIT is launching the onboarding of startups on the MAARG Portal with effect from 14th November 2022

3.Phase III: MAARG Portal Launch and Mentor Matchmaking

Final launch where the mentors will be matched to the startups DPIIT has initiated onboarding process of startups under Phase II. All interested startups are encouraged to apply at https://maarg.startupindia.gov.in.

Innovations are the inevitable engines of growth for a nation, and India alone is home to more than 82,000+ DPIIT recognised startups and over 107 Unicorns. Entrepreneurship is the foundation of our great nation’s economic wealth and prosperity, and we are quickly transforming from a nation of job seekers to a nation of job creators.