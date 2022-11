Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Former Udala MLA Golak Bihari Naik passed away today at the age of 65 , during treatment at a private hospital in Baripada.

Naik served as the minister of Fisheries and Animal Resources department .

Notably, the Former Udala MLA was elected thrice to the Odisha Legislative Assembly– twice as a BJP candidate from Khunta constituency and once as BJD candidate from Udala constituency.