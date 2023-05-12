“Start-ups and Industries can help address Mining Sector Technological Challenges”- Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj

The Ministry of Mines has unveiled the logo of Mining Start-up Summit here today. On the occasion, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary Ministry of Mines said that start-ups can play a significant role in addressing the technological challenges faced by the mining sector of the country and the same will pave the way for a healthy eco-system for mining sector growth. In order to attain this goal, the Ministry of Mines will be organizing the first Mining Start-up Summit in Mumbai in collaboration with IIT, Bombay on 29th May, 2023. The Secretary was addressing the Media after unveiling the logo of the upcoming Summit. More than 150 start-ups and 20 major industries will be participating in the Summit, Shri Bharadwaj added.







Ministry of Mines has been promoting productivity and innovation in exploration and mining of minerals for fulfilling the vision of “Atamanirbhar Bharat”. With the country having the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world there is scope for involving start-ups in addressing challenges in the mining sector, to simplify the process for the mining industry by leveraging new technologies in exploration and mining and thereby enhancing mineral production of the country, the Secretary further added.







Start-ups in the fields of exploration, virtual reality, automation, drone technology, consultancy etc will be participating in the Summit to be organized at IIT, Bombay, Powai.



The Summit will be mainly focusing on innovation and techniques that will support and improve the performance, safety and help in building autonomy in the field of mining and metallurgy. During the event, Ministry of Mines will interact with the start-ups in the field of Mining and Metallurgy and how these start-ups equipped with different technology may contribute in the activities of mining sector and boost the capabilities of exploration and mining and enhance production in the mining industry.







The Summit will also be focusing on interaction with leading industries in the mineral exploration sector, financial institutions and banks. Students and young professionals working in the fields of exploration, virtual reality, automation, drone technology, consultancy, etc. will also be benefited from the event.