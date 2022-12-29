Srinagar in J&K witnesses first snowfall of season; Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road closed for vehicular traffic

Most parts of the Kashmir valley today received light to moderate snowfall, the season’s first, bringing an end to the prolonged dry spell. Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Leh road as well as the historic Mughal road, have been closed to vehicular traffic due to slippery conditions, following the fresh snowfall.

After a long spell of intense cold and dry weather, the Kashmir valley today received the season’s first snowfall. The change in weather also brought respite from the chilly weather as the mercury showed a slight rise. As per the local unit of the MET department, the upper reaches of the valley received moderate snowfall since the afternoon while light snowfall was witnessed in the plains. The department has forecast scattered to isolated light rain and snow for the next two days. Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.2 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at the famous winter destination Gulmarg.